Cool Gadget Gifts: Top gadgets to gift your loved ones this Diwali

The extra bass compact wireless Bluetooth speaker offers deep and punchy sound.

Festive season is here and it is the perfect time to show your loved one that you care. Gadgets—TWS, speakers, smart wearables, smart clock, electric toothbrush, air purifier—can be a great gifting option. We have collated a list of gadgets that you can consider to up your loved one’s lifestyle quotient as well as meet their daily tech needs. This includes products across different price points, so you can find something great for everyone.

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker (Rs 3,990)

The extra bass compact wireless Bluetooth speaker offers deep and punchy sound. It is equipped with a new Sound Diffusion Processor with DSP technology for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread along with many more features like 16-hour battery life, built-in mic for voice assistants, IP67 rating that makes it waterproof and dustproof, and Google Fast Pair for quick and seamless connectivity.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (Rs 2,999, available on Flipkart)

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a good smart clock for any room. With its big and bold display, you can check out the time from across the room. Users can talk to Google to ask questions, play music, control smart home devices, and more. This smart clock is designed to help you be more productive, and features a built-in nightlight, speaker and microphones.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th and 3rd Gen

Have you been looking for that perfect smart speaker that blends in with your home decor and offers the quirkiness of Alexa at the same time? Get your hands on Amazon’s Echo Dot speakers. Amazon’s Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by voice— even from a distance. Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a new spherical design and improved bass performance compared to Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Echo Dot 3rd Gen at Rs 2,149 and Echo Dot 4th Gen at `4,149 are available during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Earbuds (Rs 6,490)

WF-XB700 is Sony’s offering in the TWS category, a hassle-free device perfect for music lovers on-the-go. Featuring Sony’s EXTRA BASS technology, it creates precise, punchy low-end sound that lifts the track and maintains vocal clarity for an extremely rich, well-rounded listening experience. Extensive battery life with quick charging for long listening hours.

Oracura Sonic Plus Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush (Rs 3,499)

SB300 is the ideal dental solution that will allow you to brush according to your oral requirements with its sensitive, clean, and white working modes. It’s said to be the world’s highest sonic speed toothbrush that provides you 48,000 strokes per minute. Its powerful and ultra-effective features help you in whisking away plaque from the surfaces of your teeth and deep cleanses your mouth.

Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier (Rs 9,399)

Vitashield Intelligent purification automatically senses air quality and removes 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, 800 times smaller than PM 2.5. It purifies a standard room in just 12 minutes with a CADR of 270 m3/hour (Standard room size is 18 ft by 12 ft with an 8 ft ceiling height). It comes with a 4-colour air quality indicator that gives real time air quality feedback and removes 99.90% bacteria and viruses, tested to remove airborne H1N1 virus.

Pebble Cosmos (Rs 3,799)

Using Bluetooth technology, this smartwatch lets you make and receive calls conveniently. The built-in speaker and microphone enable hands-free communication right from your wrist. This smartwatch lets you save important and frequently-called contacts so that you don’t have to dig through an extensive contact list to make a call, especially when you’re pressed for time. The watch also boasts of a dial pad to assist in calling.