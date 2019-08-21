Consumption on Netflix, Hotstar, other OTT platforms higher than cable TV

By Arun Gupta, Founder and CEO, MoMAGIC Technologies

You must be living in a cave without Wi-Fi since the mid-90s if you are not aware that the internet is now powered by advertising.

As per reports, more than half the world’s population is currently active on the internet where India accounts for about 12 per cent of the total users. With this growth, Indian is ranked number two after China which accounts for 21 per cent of all internet users globally.

Technology is evolving, so is the advertising industry. The current digital world has provided us with the flexibility of consuming content anywhere anytime, across every possible medium. This is what has changed people’s relationship with television. In fact, television is now widely being used as an extension of digital medium through technologies which is the ultimate future.

Marketing and advertising play a significant role in creating a brand’s image in terms of reaching out to the audiences along with creating a solid brand image. Advertising through mobiles is now among the most powerful and effective tools which are making a roar in the global business ecosystem.

Right now, India is the tenth-largest market for OTT in the world, which is inclined more towards advertising-led services rather than subscription-led platforms.

What is OTT?

For all those who don’t know, OTT stands for over-the-top which refers to the practice of streaming content to customers directly over the web. It is undoubtedly the future of entertainment which is now being slowly unwrapped by enthusiastic and creative minds.

OTT might refer to video-on-demand platforms along with including messaging services, audio streaming or internet-based voice calling solutions as well.

Consumption on OTT mobile platforms is getting higher with each passing day than television cable. Mentioned below are some reasons that might be responsible for the same. Have a look at them.

The Growing Viewer Base of Digital Media

Spending your life without television might still be acceptable, but without mobile phones, there is no chance. Mobile phones are now an essential part of every individual lifestyle without which, life is almost incomplete. The growing content on the digital medium is a sheer example of this.

People are now spending an exceptional amount of time on the internet which is eventually helping the medium to gain more viewer base than ever. Interestingly, most of the active digital users in today’s time were once a television content consumer. But the evolution made them shift their interest, while the remaining ones might be soon joining the digital force, which makes mobile platforms slightly to be more fruitful than television cable.

New-Age Media are Investing more on Mobile Platforms

The increasing popularity of digital content is attracting advertisers to invest more heavily in this sector than ever. Since most of the regular and active consumers of the modern era are easily available on mobile platforms, new-age media are investing more on such mobile platforms which is the most obvious decision.

This is why OTT is quite effective and lucrative in showing positive results while being broadcasted on mobile-based platforms as compared to any other traditional platform.