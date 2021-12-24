Console or Mobile, OnePlus has you covered this Christmas

Of course, OnePlus is known for delivering some of the most powerful phones around at the most affordable prices.

It is the season for being merry and lining up your gifts. And if you happen to be a gamer, then getting some great gaming gear would be high on your shopping list. And if you are looking for great gaming gear, then you should take a careful look at the Never Settle brand, OnePlus. Yes, it might be best known for smartphones, televisions and its IoT range, but within that portfolio, there runs a strong gaming streak. Which is why whether you are getting your gaming fix on a console or a mobile phone, there are options from OnePlus that are very hard to ignore.

Phone frenzy, and with a touch of PAC-MAN too

To start with their forte – smartphones. Of course, OnePlus is known for delivering some of the most powerful phones around at the most affordable prices. But 2021 saw the brand come out with its first phone dedicated to gaming – the OnePlus 9R. Unlike other brands that tend to make gaming phones look like awkward aliens in a normal world, the OnePlus 9R is both a brilliantly crafted phone and a powerful gaming device. It is driven by one of the fastest chips around, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and comes with super fast UFS 3.1 storage (three times faster than UFS 3.0, ten times faster than a standard microSD card and even faster than a PC-based SATA SSD running at 540 MB/s).

Also on board are lots of RAM ( 8 GB and 12 GB) to even let you switch between heavy gaming sessions and other tasks and a brilliant, 6.55 inch fluid AMOLED full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz sampling rate, which lets you use up to five fingers at the same time on the display. Stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos mean that you get immersive audio, while a special X-axis linear motor actually lets you feel explosions and dramatic swerves through a series of different vibrations. And no matter how hectic the gaming, the OnePlus 9R never loses its cool, thanks to a game-grade multi-layer cooling.

System, which uses a graphite and copper lined vapor chamber. There is even a Pro Gaming mode that optimises the gaming resources of the phone, serving up the best gaming experience, while keeping out pesky notifications. No matter which game you play on it, be it the hectic Call of Duty or the Zen-like Alto’s Odyssey, smooth performance is guaranteed. Round that off with great cameras, super (and super fast charging) battery, and the OnePlus 9R is the perfect phone for gamers.

For those looking for a very good gaming experience on a slightly smaller budget, there is the OnePlus phone that redefined the mid-segment this year – the OnePlus Nord 2. It boasts not just a beautiful exterior but also is powered by the incredibly speedy MediaTek Dimensity 1200+ chip, which makes it capable of handling every game you throw at it. Every game you throw at it will also look staggering on a brilliant 6.43 inch fluid AMOLED full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and will sound amazing thanks to two loud, proud stereo speakers. Its advanced AI leads to better utilisation of network capacity and reduces latency, even as its super smart GPU scheduling algorithm reduces the energy demand by 10 per cent. There is also a powerful Games App to give you the gaming edge when you need it. Of course, the Nord 2 also comes with the famous triple camera set up led by a brilliant 50 megapixel sensor with OIS, terrific battery life and a Warp Charging battery.

Take all that wonderful gaming goodness of the Nord 2 and cover it in a layer of the legendary PAC-MAN, and you have the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. Designed in collaboration with Namco Bandi, the OnePlus PAC-MAN is perhaps the stand out phone of the year in terms of appearance, thanks to its PAC-MAN inspired design and a maze on its back that glows in the dark. And there is more to it than just externals – the icons inside have a distinct PAC-MAN touch to them, and there are puzzles and challenges throughout the UI that take you to PAC-MAN land. Round that off with a Lego-like stand that you can assemble and this is the perfect phone for those who do not just love gaming but want to flaunt their love as well.

The big screen bro…

Of course, gaming has a big screen side as well. Hooking your next generation console to a television adds a whole new dimension to your gaming experience. And the only television that truly does justice to gaming is the incredibly slim OnePlus 50 TV U1S. It comes with a 4K UHD resolution, with HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour depth and a Wide Color Gamut with DCI-P3 93% as well as a Delta E<2 rating for superior color reproduction. A special Gamma engine with more than fifty customised algorithms, ensures real-time image quality optimization, for fantastic and smooth visuals, even as speakers churn out amazing sound, taking you right into the heart of the game. There is even a Gaming Mode with a latency of less than 15 ms to ensure that you get the best possible gaming experience once you have connected t your gaming console to the OnePlus 50 TV U1S via HDMI. Of course, this is a smart TV with the goodness of OxygenOS on top of it, and you can even control it from your OnePlus phone, install apps, browse the Web and do much more.

…and the big sound buds

Whether you are playing on your phone or on a television, there are times when you wish for a little privacy or perhaps you just do not wish to disturb those around you. The OnePlus Buds Pro are perfect for gamers who often face these situations, or just simply want the best sound possible with zero wires. These carefully designed, light yet strongly built TWS not just fit snugly into your ears (you can even adjust their fit from your phone) and deliver brilliant sound through their 11mm dynamic drivers, but thanks to adaptive noise cancellation, even keep external sounds at bay. Audio can be customised as per your listening preferences so gamers can actually have a profile that suits the games they play, and superb engineering ensures that there is minimal latency. An IPX4 rating means that you can use them without fear of dust and water and a seven hour battery life on the buds and more than thirty hours with the case ensure that gaming sessions continue without any pauses. They also handle calls outstandingly, making them – like all OnePlus gaming devices – right at home in the gaming zone as well as in normal everyday life.

