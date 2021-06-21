Conserve water: Modern tech to help save water

The team developed an end-to-end software stack that provides an easy interface to manage and control in-house water resources.

It’s a smart innovation straight from the labs. National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) students have developed a ‘Wi-Fi mounted Microcontroller’ that can integrate sensors for smart harvesting of rainwater. This system can automate the process of water storage, reduction in water-borne disease and efficient storage. The students from Team LinkLer aim to address water shortage in Indian cities by deploying niche technology such as Internet of Things and Machine Learning. The team developed an end-to-end software stack that provides an easy interface to manage and control in-house water resources.

The system is an end-to-end technological solution for water mismanagement in cities. The system has been developed by students from various disciplines making it a robust, efficient and cost-effective solution. The system is customisable based on the demand of a household or an entity.

The unique aspects of the system developed by Team LinkLer include:

Process automation and autonomous control

Data analytics

Web application coverage

Machine learning for demand response and API integration

Surplus storage feature

The system monitors waste water and supply systems such as rainfall recorded, water remaining in the storage tank, water quality index and water supply in a given area. The NIT-AP students have also designed an underground storage tank with a material capable of holding the water on a long-term basis and its treatment process being monitored on a feedback IoT system.

This project came from APJ Abdul Kalam’s ‘Open Innovation Lab’ at NIT Andhra Pradesh. Team LinkLer, which won the ‘India Innovation Challenge Design Contest’ (IICDC) conducted by US-based Texas Instruments and department of science & technology (DST), is now undergoing Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s ‘NSRCEL Technical Programme’ to drive the product to the market.