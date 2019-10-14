Connected music, immersive sports, Holographic karaoke hog limelight at Indian Mobile Congress

Similarly, Vodafone Idea showcased their prowess in the connected field of automobiles.

Telecom players on Monday showcased futuristic 5G-enabled concepts, including a connected music performance and immersive sports, at the inaugural day of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) here. Ericsson and Airtel demonstrated ‘Connected Music’ to audiences by synchronizing music played in two different places, fused into one converged and complete musical performance using a live 5G network.

“The demonstration involved connecting two parts of a musical performance using a live 5G network and presenting it as one for live audiences at both locations,” Ericsson said in a statement. ?One part of the performance had a singer and a music composer, while 100 meters away a Swedish band played at the Ericsson booth, enthralling audiences. “We have been studying the impact 5G technology will have on industries across the world. This connected music demonstration is a fine example of benefits that 5G can bring to performing arts,” Ericsson Head of South East Asia Oceania and India Nunzio Mirtillo said.

Ericsson also demonstrated immersive sports that allows audiences to experience live sporting events. Similarly, Vodafone Idea showcased their prowess in the connected field of automobiles.

It also demonstrated 5G holographic karaoke, 5G smart entrances that leverage the power of advanced technology. Vodafone Idea in partnership with Nokia presented live 3D holographic projection of a singer to the audiences and said the concept can be used in areas like medical and educational facilities too.

For smart entrances the company has partnered with Huawei. Similarly, Airtel showcased 5G enabled cloud gaming experiences that harness technology, live gaming on the cloud and low latency.