Connected homes: Panasonic’s ‘Miraie’ platform to provide smarter homes

Recently, Panasonic commissioned a study on the Indian consumer’s views and experience of connected devices; her awareness of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products and willingness to engage with such platforms. As per the survey report, over 50% of consumers aspire to the idea of connected living with plans to purchase an IoT enabled product within the next six months with comfort, convenience and safety being the top reasons.

Encouraged by this, the Japanese consumer electronics major is gearing up its act to provide connected living solutions for smarter living. To begin with, Panasonic (it is a leading player in spatial solutions too) has introduced its IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled platform—Miraie. Manish Sharma, president & CEO, Panasonic India and South East Asia, said, “In Japanese, ‘Mirai’ means future and ‘ie’ means home; the platform aims to empower everyday lives of consumers with comfort, convenience and seamless connectivity across all Panasonic devices; by updating quality of living spaces basis their need and ambient environment.”

The innovation has been conceptualised and developed at Panasonic’s India Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. Panasonic has also introduced its first range of connected products that will be available in the Indian market under Miraie, which includes connected air conditioners, smart door bell, plugs and switches. It also plans to expand its connected range of products by adding refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, fans, geysers, etc., to the line, thus giving consumers a full range of Connected Living Solutions for a futuristic home.

“With the advent of 5G, IoT will be driving the next round of transformation in the digital world. This is the future of smart, connected India,” said Sharma.

“Consumers are now looking towards IoT and AI enabled solutions to enhance quality of life through connected ecosystems – as per our research over 75% are looking for specific requirements related to ease of use; safety; monitoring misuse; service reminders; personalise usage pattern. Through our Miraie platform, we aim to address all of the above and extend connected living in a true sense and further our vision of a better life, a better world.”

According to Panasonic officials, the updatable Miraie platform not only connects and allows access to all Panasonic devices at one place but also offers in-built intelligent diagnostics that detects issues in advance, thus maximising performance and operational lifespan of products. Miraie also recognises usage patterns and suggests optimal modes extending the best comfort for users. For example, the Connected AC and fan has intelligent and unique features such as customised sleep mode, it enables enhanced flexibility as it allows users to pre-set temperatures profiles through the night for comfort.

Extending enhanced comfort, it leverages Google’s Voice Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa technology to offer seamless and hands-free operations and control devices with voice commands. The Miraie app also offers e-warranty wherein all warranty services and annual maintenance contracts are stored digitally for all products and consumers gets notified if there is change in any status. It also supports consumers to get any spare part of electronic devices replaced with an online request via the app.