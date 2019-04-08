Connected cars: Feeling bored? Now talk to your car

In a few months from now, a certain gentleman in Delhi will step into his car and leave for office. As he ‘tells’ his car to find him a route, his car will download the latest traffic maps and show him the fastest route. As he is about to reach office, his car will show him available parking slots. In the evening, as he leaves, his car will suggest him places to hang out on the way back home, as also the route.

This isn’t science fiction. It’s Internet of Things (IoT). Call it Internet of Cars.

While many have experienced IoT in everyday lives—automatic lighting and smart refrigerators, for example—a connected car is the most noticeable IoT device. Soon, there will be two such cars running on Indian roads.

Hyundai Venue

In May, Hyundai India will launch the Venue subcompact SUV, equipped with BlueLink—a technology that provides vehicle management relationship services—accessible via an app.

Ji Hong Baek, managing director of Hyundai Motor India Engineering—the company’s Hyderabad-based R&D arm that has helped develop the car—says, “You can remotely start the engine and turn on the AC sitting in your office, and as you step inside the car, the cabin will be at a comfortable temperature.”

Among other things, the Venue will get a smart Inside Rear View Mirror. “It has three buttons—SOS (save our souls), roadside assistance and BlueLink. If God forbid, an accident happens, a notification will go to a dedicated call centre automatically. Similarly, if you press SOS or roadside assistance buttons, you will be supported accordingly,” adds Baek.

Real-time connectivity is ensured, courtesy an inbuilt eSIM powered by Vodafone-Idea that can adapt to 2G, 3G or 4G. It also makes the vehicle theft-proof, almost. “Because of the technology involved in modern cars, it’s difficult to steal them, but in the rare case of the Venue getting stolen, we can recover it,” says Baek. “The owner has to inform the police, and once we get a go-ahead that it’s a genuine case, we can track the car immediately, and immobilise it.”

MG Hector

In June, MG Motor, the British carmaker now owned by SAIC of China, will launch the Hector SUV—the company calls it India’s first internet car.

“It’s magic. You can tell the car to open the sunroof, set cabin temperature, navigate to a new place, find a song, restaurant … anything,” says Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

The “magic” he’s talking about is a technology called iSMART Next Gen, which has been developed by MG Motor in partnership with global tech players, including Microsoft, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, Cisco, Gaana, TomTom and Nuance.

“The brain of the iSMART Next Gen is housed in a 10.4-inch head unit. The screen is designed with a vertical interface—replicating a smartphone—allowing the driver to control car systems with a touch or voice command,” adds Chaba.

The Hector will get an embedded Machine-to-Machine SIM—the solution has been developed by Unlimit in partnership with Cisco Jasper platform and Airtel. The seamless connectivity, Chaba says, will enable the user to receive real-time software, entertainment content and app updates. “You can download software updates, making MG Motor the first in India to bring the Over-the-Air (OTA) technology to cars.”

A connected car will generate a huge amount of personal data. On privacy concerns, Chaba adds that data related to driver and vehicle analytics will be stored locally in the Microsoft Azure Cloud DC in India.

Existing connected cars & devices

While the Venue and especially the Hector will take connectivity to previously unheard of levels, connected cars arrived in India some time ago, with automakers introducing smart car features into their vehicles.

Maruti’s Suzuki Connect: It’s a telematics solution installed through the Nexa app. Customers can access features such as emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analysis, car assistance, driving analytics report, and so on.

Ford SYNC: Introduced with the EcoSport in 2013, SYNC is a factory-fitted system that allows users to make hands-free phone calls, control music and perform other functions using voice commands. All Ford cars are now equipped with SYNC.

Honda Connect: It’s a connected device (dongle). Developed by Minda i-Connect, it is compatible with any Honda car that has OBD-II port.

Toyota Connect: It’s not a device, but an app, using which you get assisted navigation service with personalised search support.

Nissan Connect: It also resides in an app. Features include finding fuel stations, dealerships, service stations, service booking, fuel log, locating your car, driving history and more.

Connected future

The integration of internet with cars opens up a gamut of possibilities. Since these systems will have Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to learn and improve user experiences over time, soon enough a car will cease to be a mere mobility device, but will turn into a whole new experience in connected mobility.