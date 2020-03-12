Connected appliances: Haier bets big on smart home solutions

Eric Braganza, president, Haier Appliances India

Haier is making a concerted effort to spearhead the IoT era in the home appliances industry. Recently, the home appliances and consumer electronics major debuted a whooping 83 products across categories; from Wi-Fi enabled dual drum super silent washing machine to Google Certified bezel-less Smart LED TVs and interactive connected refrigerator, Haier showcased its innovation prowess at an event in Hyderabad. The company introduced products across categories including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, microwaves, deep freezers and water heaters.

Some of the key products powered by IoT and AI include—Android and Google Certified Smart LED TVs, Wi-Fi enabled washing machine, the new Clean Cool Range of ACs and smart refrigerators with an in-built LED screen installed in the door, among others. Haier has a strong service and dealer network with over 539 service centres in more than 19,000 pin codes across India. It has 20,000 dealers across India, in which around 2,000 are direct dealers and 18,000 indirect.

Eric Braganza, president, Haier Appliances India said, “The home appliances industry has ushered in an era of IoT and new technologies where customers are looking for products that provide a connected and a holistic new age experience.” The products displayed at the event exhibited Haier’s progression in the home appliances and consumer durables segment.

Company officials informed that Haier will be kick-starting the summer season this year with the launch of 29 new air conditioners to cater to diverse needs and requirements of its customers. The brand is augmenting its PuriCool range of ACs this year, with the launch of an upgraded version. Other than the in-built iFD air purifier, the new 5-star rated range is Wi-Fi enabled and knitted with impressive voice assistance.

Haier announced eight new SKUs in the washing machine category including its industry-first Front Load Smart Washing Machine with the Super Drum. It is not only Wi-Fi enabled but also boasts of the industry’s biggest drum: 595mm, making it one of the most efficient products in this category. It is equipped with Haier’s latest Direct Motion Motor technology.

The brand also launched its another Wi-Fi enabled Front Load Dual Drum Washing Machine, which can be operated through Haier Smart Home app.