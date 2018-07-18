Confirmed! Honor 9N India launch date is July 24 – From price to specifications, all you need to know

Honor 9N will be launched on July 24

Huawei Terminal brand Honor has announced that it will launch the Honor 9N in India on July 24. The company made the official announcement on Twitter where it has confirmed the name of the smartphone along with the launch date for India. The Honor 9N will be the rebranded version of the Honor 9i that launched in China recently.

Honor has been teasing the launch of a smartphone in India for a while, however, it was earlier speculated that the Honor 9i will make its way to the Indian shores, or it could be the Honor Play. The company has now officially confirmed the name of the smartphone – Honor 9N. The teaser image posted on Twitter comes with a caption – “Beauty is not what meets the eye but an essence that is all around us! Get ready to witness beauty like never before at the grand launch of #Honor9N on 24th July!”

While the specifications and other details of the Honor 9N are already out, its pricing is something that will be disclosed at the July 24 event. The China pricing of the Honor 9i is 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 14,400) for the 64Gb storage model while the 128GB storage variant is priced at 1,699 yuan (roughly Rs 17,800). The Honor 9N is going to be priced similarly.

Honor 9N, or the Honor 9i, is a dual SIM smartphone that runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The storage options include 64GB and 128GB with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. It packs a 5.84-inch full-HD+ 19:9 display with a notch on the top.

For photography, the Honor 9N has a dual camera setup of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. The Honor 9N will have a 16-megapixel sensor on the front, powered by AI capabilities. There will be modes given on the front camera such as AI Beauty. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.