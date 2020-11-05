Computing trends: The bedrock of modern data centres

With data becoming the new oil, businesses are relying heavily on data-driven insights.

Businesses across sectors have been impacted gravely in the current times. While some found it slightly easy to transition to remote working, for others, this overnight digitalisation journey was a difficult decision due to factors such as financial resources, IT readiness, etc. However, as organisations across the board tried to stay competitive, they realised that IT is the essential backbone.

As businesses continue to rely heavily on digitalisation as well as focus on adopting new-age technologies such as AI, IoT, etc., they will need to transform their legacy IT into modern infrastructure. Since servers form the bedrock for the modern datacentre, organisations need to be aware of and adopt three key trends in computing that have the potential to change the world as we know it:

Workload centricity: Over the years, the role of IT has become dynamic in nature in order to support and create new business models as well as become the flag bearer of innovation. To achieve these goals, organisations are deploying new-age workloads at an ever-increasing pace. In order to extract maximum value from these workloads, it is critical to adopt workload centric server architectures.

Adoption of accelerators: With data becoming the new oil, businesses are relying heavily on data-driven insights. To do so, compute needs to be closest to data and should also have the ability to analyse large quantum of data in real-time. The power of accelerators such as Graphic Processing Units (GPUs), Field Programmable Graphic Arrays (FPGAs), Intelligent Processing Units (IPUs), etc., needs to be inbuilt into the server architectures in order to meet the rising demands of businesses.

Edge computing: Edge computing has the power to bring computing close to the source of data which can reduce latency and bandwidth use. As the demand for edge computing increases, the demand for new server architectures will also increase which will be critical to providing the required performance and resiliency. Thus, Indian organisations need to deploy a modern, flexible and modular server architecture to stay ahead in the race.