Computex 2021: Intel 5G Solution 5000, faster ‘Tiger Lake’ laptop CPUs announced

New 11th Gen Intel Core Processors will real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming, and entertainment on thin-and-light laptops

The Covid pandemic has led to a massive surge in demand for personal computers as more and more people connect for work, education, communication, and entertainment, and to facilitate all this, Intel announced a slew of new products ahead of Computex 2021. These include its first 5G module for PCs called Intel 5G Solution 5000 and faster 11th Gen ‘Tiger Lake’ CPUs for thin and light laptops. The company also gave a sneak peek of its 12th Gen ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs for desktops as well as laptop form factors.

The Intel 5G Solution 5000 has been developed in collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom over product definition, support of 5G modem solutions for next-generation PCs, and for supplying 5G M.2 solutions (FM350-GL). The 5G Solution modem for both laptops and PCs will boost connectivity for people who rely on cellular data rather than broadband services and drive demand for 5G networks. Users will be able to connect to all the 5G NR networks, 4G LTE, and 3G for backward compatibility. The modem claims to give 4.7Gbps downloads and 1.25Gbps upload speeds.

New 11th Gen Intel Core Processors are said to bring real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming, and entertainment on thin-and-light laptops and deliver the industry’s first 5 gigahertz (GHz) in high-volume thin-and-light designs, ISV optimisations for up to eight times faster transcoding. ISV optimisations for up to eight times faster transcoding and video editing speed two times more, improved connectivity, and impressive 1080p gameplay with a 2.7 higher frame rate than that of the competition.

More than 60 designs based on the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 are expected by this holiday season.

Moreover, select new 11th Gen Intel Core designs will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) products that will enable gigabit+ speeds, lower latencies, and enhanced reliability via unencumbered Wi-Fi performance in new 6 GHz bands.

“We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. In addition, we know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people who rely on PCs every day, so we’re continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs: the Intel 5G Solution 5000,” Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president, and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms said.

Wi-Fi 6E is the most significant update to consumer Wi-Fi in 20 years. Intel delivered the first Wi-Fi 6E solutions for the PC market in early 2021.

At Computex 2021, Intel also launched Tiger Lake CPUs, which has a single-core turbo speed of up to 5GHz. Both have 12-28W configurable TDP targets, and both features integrate Intel Iris Xe graphics and will compete with AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series CPU.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to the Taiwan IT ecosystem and unveiled an eco-friendly Acer Aspire Vero notebook, made of post-consumer recycled materials, as an example of its commitment to sustainability.