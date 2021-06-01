Computex 2021: AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6000M series laptop GPUs have the RDNA 2 ‘advantage’

Kicking of the proceedings are three chips.

AMD has taken the wraps off the long-awaited Radeon RX 6000M series “mobile” GPUs. Formally announced at CES 2021, the Radeon RX 6000M series is AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series GPUs. The big new update here is that they bring AMD’s next-gen RDNA 2 desktop architecture to laptops. Kicking of the proceedings are three chips: the RX 6800M, RX 6700M, and the RX 6600M. AMD said it will also collaborate with its global PC partners to deliver laptops “designed, optimised and purpose-built for the best possible gaming experiences” under the AMD Advantage Design Framework initiative that is making its debut alongside its Radeon RX 6000M series laptop GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M series mobile graphics

The RDNA 2-based RX 6000M series GPUs offer up to 1.5X faster performance while consuming up to 43 percent less power over last gen (based on RDNA), as per numbers shared by AMD. The top-of-the-line RX 6800M is being billed as the “fastest AMD Radeon GPU for laptops” and is designed for 1440p/120 FPS gaming. It will be configurable at 145W (and above). Next in line, the RX 6700M (up to 135W), is built for 1440p/100FPS gaming while the entry-level RX 6600M (up to 100W) will cater to lightweight laptops allowing for 1080p/100FPS gaming.

Some of the other key features that AMD is touting include AMD Infinity Cache and DirectX Raytracing (DXR). The Radeon RX 6000M series mobile graphics cards will be available starting June 1 and you can expect them to power some of the most premium gaming laptops from Asus, HP, Lenovo, MSI and other leading OEMs through the year.

AMD Advantage Design Framework

Under this initiative, AMD will partner with original equipment manufacturers or OEMs on gaming laptops that will seemingly be designed to make the most of its hardware. Think Intel Evo, but for gaming laptops. Basis of this partnership, we can expect laptops with special stickers/markers and under the hood tuning—of course—to let you know how an “AMD Advantage” certified laptop is different from others.

AMD of course will have a list of to-dos for OEMs to qualify for this endorsement. For starters, it will be available for laptops based on Radeon RX 6000M series mobile graphics and Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors only. Laptops eligible for the certification must have a screen with at least 300 nits of brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and support Freesync – it must also cover either 100 percent of sRGB or 72 percent of NTSC and come with low latency. Another metric is that the said laptops must maintain temperatures of under 40 degrees on the WASD keys. These laptops will also be required to support AMD’s Smart Access Memory and Smart Shift technology and offer 10 hours of video playback.

The first AMD Advantage laptops are expected to be available from “leading” OEMs starting from this month itself.