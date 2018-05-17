Comparison: OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone X: From price to specs to all unmissable details, explained here

We pit the OnePlus 6 against the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Apple iPhone X to draw the comparison among them in terms of specifications and price

OnePlus 6, the latest smartphone from the kitty of OnePlus, brings several top-of-the-line specifications and features on the table that directly counter the budget flagship range. The OnePlus 6 touts the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, AI-enabled cameras, and an entirely ‘new’ bezel-less design with a notched display. While the specifications look promising on paper, do they actually make the OnePlus 6 contend against the flagships of other smartphones?

OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X: Price in India

After much anticipation, the OnePlus 6 India price was revealed that starts at Rs 34,999 for the base variant and goes up till Rs 44,999 for the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. The OnePlus 6 6GB/ 64GB model costs Rs 34,999 while the 8GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999. The top-of-the-line OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition comes with a dearer price tag of Rs 44,999 featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ was launched in India in March this year. It comes in three variants – 6GB RAM and 64GB storage that is priced at Rs 64,900, the 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage model costs Rs 68,900, and the top-end 6GB RAM and 256GB storage model bears a price tag of Rs 75,000. While the first two variants were announced in March at the India launch event, the 256GB variant was released later in the market.

Coming to iPhone X, it is most premium iPhone model by Apple. The iPhone X was launched in October last year, but the shipping began in November only. The iPhone comes in two storage models – 64GB and 256GB. While the first iPhone storage model costs Rs 89,000, the second one retails at Rs 1,02,000 in India. However, the customers can buy the iPhone X models at cheaper price points due to several ongoing promotional offers and sale discounts, both online and offline.

OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X: Specifications

The OnePlus 6 boasts of several flagship features that are available at a comparatively cheaper price. The handset comes preloaded with Android 8.1-based OxygenOS, with a promise to receive the Android P Beta in ‘coming days’. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a notch on the top that consists of the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The storage options on the phone include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

For the optics, the OnePlus 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. While the first camera features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the secondary camera is incorporated with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The front camera on the smartphone is a 16-megapixel camera equipped with Portrait mode and AI Beauty effects powered by Artificial Intelligence. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Dash Charging.

Samsung Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is a dual SIM smartphone. The smartphone houses a 6.2-inch quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. While there is no notch on the display, it runs through the edges of the phone giving it a curved look. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ Indian model is powered by an Exynos 9810 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The storage options are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB with support for expandability.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ sports a dual camera setup of Dual Pixel sensors each having a 12-megapixel lens. There is OIS on the cameras along with Portrait Mode. The front camera on the Galaxy S9+ is an 8-megapixel shooter with support for Beauty features. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery.

The iPhone X, lastly, currently runs iOS 11.3, which was released in March this year. The iPhone X packs a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD OLED display with a wide notch on the top. The iPhone X introduced the notched displays to the world that is now a factor of emulation among the Android OEMs. The handset is powered by the Apple A11 Bionic chipset with embedded Neural Engine. It comes in two storage options – 64GB and 256GB.

The iPhone X comes with dual cameras comprising two 12-megapixel sensors, wherein one is wide-angle and the other is telephoto. There is dual Optical Image Stabilisation on the cameras. On the front, the iPhone X has a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera with AR features to facilitate Animoji, as well as Portrait Mode.