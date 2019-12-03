Comparison: Airtel’s lowest combo plan at Rs 148 versus Vodafone’s base combo plan at Rs 149

Amid an outrage among the customers, two of the leading telcos of India, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have raised the mobile tariff on prepaid services. The revised pricing of the prepaid plans is anticipated to boost the revenue of the companies and help the telecom sector shift back on track. Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s rejigged the prepaid recharge portfolio is on par, while Reliance Jio is yet to announce its final price list for the prepaid plans.

Talking specifically about the data and voice combo plans, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the price of its base plan that is valid for 28 days. Airtel’s Rs 129 prepaid plan, which provides unlimited calls, 2GB monthly data, and 300 SMS, has been revised to Rs 148. Similarly, Vodafone Idea’s new Rs 149 plan provides the customer with unlimited calls to Vodafone and other networks, capped at 1,000 minutes, 2GB of data and 300 SMS for 28 days. Vodafone Idea was previously offering these benefits at Rs 129.

Jio December 2019 Plans Alert: How to avoid paying extra charges for Jio prepaid plans

Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid plan takes on Airtel’s Rs 148 and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 149 plans, however, only till its revision on December 6. The Rs 98 plan credits the customer’s account with 2GB of monthly data, unlimited calls to Jio numbers, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. For off-net calls, the customer has to add IUC vouchers starting at Rs 10 for 124 minutes. This plan is likely to be revised to cost higher as a part of the tariff hike that will be announced on December 6.

But before the new tariffs kick in, all three telecom companies have offered their customers to stock up recharge plans in advance to avoid paying the extra charges over and above the old ones. These recharge plans will be activated subsequently after the previous one ends. While the window for Airtel and Vodafone Idea customers has closed, Reliance Jio customers still have a few days left to queue up recharge plans before the revision happens.