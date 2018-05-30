Compared! 10 internet broadband providers that offer unlimited data at Rs 1,000

Here are the top 10 internet service providers who give away truly unlimited internet at Rs 1,000

With a flurry of internet providers across the country, choosing a particular one that fetches more data has become a task. Almost every major telecom provider offers huge data benefits that should suffice one’s needs. However, having a solid internet connection at one’s residence seems to be a must as there always a finite amount of data that a telecom can provide. However, when it comes to the broadband, the horizon and plans broaden. With a flurry of service providers, there is a lot that one needs to think and consider before choosing one.

Here are the top 10 internet service providers who give away truly unlimited internet at Rs 1,000:

Airtel Broadband Plans

Airtel Broadband has two plans which are close to the Rs 1,000 mark. For Rs 899, you will get internet speed up to 40 Mbps, however, there is a catch with the plan. The company has a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) under which you get broadband data of 150 GB and no bonus data from the company. The other plan which is priced at Rs 1,099 will fetch you internet speed of up to 100 Mbps. The broadband data in this plan is mere 250 GB however, you can get additional 1,000 GB of internet data as ‘Bonus Data’ offered by the company. Along with the ‘Bonus Data,’ you will get data rollover service as well as Amazon Prime subscription as well.

Excitel Broadband Plans

With Excitel, you can get a truly unlimited data plan with no Fair Usage Policy (FUP). If you shed Rs 995 plus taxes, you will be able to get a whopping 100 Mbps internet speed and no data cap. There is another plan which is priced at Rs 845 (plus taxes) which will give the same unlimited internet data at 75 Mbps.

MTNL Broadband Plans

With MTNL, things tend to feel a bit rusty with the offers this state-owned company has to offer. At Rs 999, MTNL offers ‘Freedom ULD-999’ plan. Unde this plan, you will get internet speed of up to 8 Mbps for the first 100 GB per month. Thereafter the speeds reduced to a mere 1 Mbps. You also get unlimited free calls on MTNL (Delhi & Mumbai).

SITI Cable Broadband Plans

At Rs 999, Siti Cable offers ‘Unlimited 50 Mbps Rs 999’ Plan. As the name suggests, you will get unlimited internet data for Rs 999 at 50 Mbps speed. Other than this, there is a combo offer where you will only need to pay Rs 2,997 for three months and the fourth month will be free.

Spectra Broadband Plans

Under Rs 1,000, Spectra offers 1 Gbps of internet speed at Rs 899 in Delhi. However, the caveat is that the company offers FUP of 150 GB. There is a massive installation fee of Rs 1,000 and security deposit of Rs 2,000 as well. However, if you upgrade to Rs 1,249 plan, you will get unlimited data with no usage caps with speeds of 1 Gbps.

BSNL Broadband Plans

BSNL has two plans which is close to the Rs 1,000 mark. At Rs 949, you get the ‘BBO ULD 949’ plan. This plan offers, internet speeds up to 10 Mbps till 30 GB. And thereafter the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. However, if you buy the plan which is worth Rs 950, you will get BSNL’s ‘BBG Combo ULD 950 ASOM’ plan. With this plan, you’ll get internet speeds of up to 10 Mbps till 20 GB and after the data is over, your speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. With this plan, you will get a landline connection as well.

Gigatel Broadband Plans

For Rs 999, you will get internet speeds up to 100 Mbps. This plan does not include the rentals. For the FTTH Modem, you will need to pay Rs 75 per month extra and for the WiFi Router (150Mbps) you will need to pay Rs 75 per month extra. The best bit about the plan is that it offers truly unlimited internet as there is no FUP.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans

For Rs 999, you get ‘ACT Platinum Promo’, under this plan, you will get internet speed of 150 Mbps. The FUP is 1,000 GB and you will get 1,000 GB extra as well. As per the FUP, when the data is used up, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps.

YouBroadband Plans

Under ‘YOU OSTRICH’ plan, which is under the FUP, you will get internet speed up to 60 Mbps for 700 GB at Rs 1499. The validity of this plan is 90 days. There is another plan which bore a validity of 30 days and fetches download limit of 150 GB and is priced at Rs 999. After the data exhaust, your speed will be reduced to 5 Mbps.

Hathway Broadband Plans

Hathway’s ‘Ultra 10 Mbps’ plan will give you internet speed of up to 10 Mbps with no FUP in place. That means internet speed remains at 10 Mbps without any interruption until the plan is over. The validity of this plan is Rs 2,999.

Bonus: Reliance Jio is expected to come up with its own broadband function. Earlier, a report stated that Jio’s FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) broadband services will offer up to 1.1TB of free internet data for a month. However, there is no date set by Reliance Jio on the date of launch.