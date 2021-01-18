‘Committed to user privacy’: WhatsApp puts up status update after delaying privacy policy

The message was visible to users just like any other user on the app.

Just after messaging application WhatsApp released a statement announcing that the company has delayed the last date for users to accept the new privacy policy, the company put up a WhatsApp status to help people understand the new policy. WhatsApp updated its status on the app which was visible to all users. The company reiterated its commitment to maintain privacy of its users. In a thread of messages, Facebook-owned company said, ‘WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversation as they are end-to-end encrypted’, ‘WhatsApp can’t see your shared location’, and ‘WhatsApp doesn’t share your contacts with Facebook’.

The message was visible to users just like any other user on the app. In place of the contact name, Whatsapp’ as the name appeared. The move comes after many people raised concerns over safety with the updated privacy policy. Earlier on Saturday, the company said in its blog that WhatsApp is trying to help people review and understand the new policy before accepting it. That’s why it has also postponed the last date for users to accept its new terms for privacy. The company added that it aims to protect people’s personal conversations with end-to-end encryption and neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can have access to these private messages.

It is to note that the new policy update is delayed till May 15 and no account will be suspended on February 8.

Meanwhile, in a survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles where 8,977 citizens responded, it was found that 15 per cent users have said that they are likely to stop using WhatsApp completely, whereas 36 per cent people will be reducing the usage. Only 18 per cent users agreed to continue using the platform the way they have been doing till now.

Since last month, when WhatsApp announced the update in its privacy policy, there has been a lot of confusion among people and seems like with the status and blog updates, the company is trying to resolve the miscommunication. Many people are now looking for alternatives and switch to other messaging services provided by companies like Telegram and Signal.