COMIO X1 Note: Take stylish photos with this mid-ranger

Comio, a smartphone brand of Topwise Communications, is the latest brand from China to foray into the Indian mobile phone market.

THE Indian consumer has a voracious appetite for mid-range handsets, devices that are a heady mix of stylish design, decent specs and good performance. The result is that no device maker can afford to give this market segment a miss. Comio, a smartphone brand of Topwise Communications, is the latest brand from China to foray into the Indian mobile phone market. Predictably, it is aggressively targeting the mid-range segment. Its business strategy is simple—attract consumers (preferably the youth) with smartphones that are affordable and offer good value. The company’s devices have a big and powerful battery, there are plenty of new and innovative features around camera, the display is crisp and sharp, and much more.

Recently, this fast-growing brand introduced its flagship smartphone, the Comio X1 Note. The smartphone offers an integrated solution comprising advanced camera quality, better speed, security features, stylish design and value-added services all-in-one, ensuring an enhanced user experience.

Competitively priced at Rs 9,999, the X1 Note boasts of a flawless slim ID design with a stylish mirror finish back cover in two colour variants—Royal Blue and Sunrise Gold. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full view FHD+ 2.5D curved display. The 4G-VoLTE dual SIM device is powered by a 1.45GHz quad-core processor and has a 2,900 mAh battery. There is more memory and more space too, with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable upto 128GB.

The X1 Note has a dual rear camera with 13MP + 5MP AF with Flash and front camera with 8MP. A photographer’s delight, the handset comes bundled with a set of camera modes like portrait/ bokeh, beauty, panorama, social and night mode. It has a smarter way to unlock your smartphone with its Face Unlock feature and can secure your device with the Intruder Selfie feature. Additionally, its Font Application feature comes with access to different stylish fonts and supported with 22 regional languages. You can explore magic with the Finger Print sensor: Pick up calls, unlock

device in 0.15 seconds, click pictures, access apps, etc.

In actual use, the X1 Note came across as a nifty device. It is pretty adept at undertaking day-to-day mobile needs. Scrolling on its user interface is smooth and free from lag so the screen feels alive to your touch, and switching between apps is a breeze too. I snapped a few photos with the device and predictably, the camera performance is top-notch. It captures very good image and video quality, something that today’s youth prefers.