Comio X1: A decent budget phone in an attractive design with AI-integrated features

Chinese smartphone brand Comio, owned by Topwise Communication, made its way into the Indian market late last year. Since then, it has been introducing new products at regular intervals. Recently, the company launched its budget smartphone Comio X1. Priced at Rs 7,999, the device comes with a 5.5-inch screen with a full view, face unlock feature, and the latest Android Oreo. We used this smartphone for over a week and here are the details.



Out of the box, the device looks just like any other smartphone with a 5.5-inch display. The overall design is simple and appealing. The front is dominated by HD display with 720×1440 pixels. The screen is impressive: It offers bright colours and wide viewing angles. Also, it is adjustable to light conditions and adaptive display works well indoors.

The front also houses a camera on the top, while three capacitive touch keys are placed at the bottom. The 3.5mm headphone socket is positioned on the top, while the micro-USB port and speaker grilles are on the bottom. The rear has the primary camera with single-LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. With a thickness of 8.3 mm and weight of 127g, the device is neither too slim nor too heavy. It is comfortable to hold and operate but the glossy finish is prone to smudges.

On the hardware side, the Comio X1 is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 Quad-core processor and runs on Android 8.1. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which is expandable up to 128GB with the help of microSD card. During the review period, the phone could handle everything smoothly. We did not experience any lags or delays while shuffling between apps or playing games.

On the camera front, the device comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera. The cameras has some inbuilt features but there is nothing unique about them—they all are standard. Both the cameras are decent and take pictures with average quality in regular light. However, the images were a little dull and less vibrant in low light conditions. The good thing is that the device makes use of AI to allow room for camera features like portrait mode, smile gesture, face cute, and face age while also integrating face unlock for authentication purposes.

This dual-SIM phone has connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a proximity sensor, accelerometer and ambient light sensor. It is packed with a 3050mAh Lithium-Ion Polymer battery which could last 7-8 hours with multitasking and continuous data usage.

All in all, the Comio X1 is a decent budget phone with AI capability, attractive design and good features.