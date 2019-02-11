Coming soon: Google Chrome with new features – Read details

Google is all set to launch a new update for its search browser – Google Chrome 72. The rollout will see bug fixes along with security updates and newer features such as external storage access for Android apps that include microSD cards and USB drives.

In addition, the Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for Chrome sites will also be added in the new update.

Announcing the new browser update in a blog post on Saturday, Google said that it has enabled the Chrome 72 for touchscreen devices in tablet mode and also added app shortcuts for apps in Android which can now be searched in the launcher.

The post added that the users may find the app shortcut by long pressing or right-clicking on an Android app.

Furthermore, the new update also sees Google Assistant and Android 9 Pie being added to more Chromebooks post the short testing period on the ‘Pixel Slate’ device. Users may also learn touch-gestures in built-in screen reader – ChromeVox in Chrome.

READ ALSO | WhatsApp introduces important security features; Here’s how to activate

The post further said that a setting in the ChromeVox options page has been added which will enable the users to “read anything under the mouse cursor within the screen reader.

Moreover, Chrome 72 would also let files be saved through Backup and Sync on Google Drive which can be accessed through the Files app in the My Drive/Computers menu.

Users must note that the systems will be getting the new updates over the course of the next few days.