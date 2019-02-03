Coming soon: Five Top video games to be released in February

The PC, console, and handheld video games you’ll want to play in the month of February. (Reuters)

February is upon us, to the delight of lovers the world over. This amorous month brings couples together and has them scrambling to buy tokens of affection for significant others. But why not treat yourself in the process? February also has a great selection of video games to choose from, many of which hit store shelves right after Valentine’s Day.

January knocked it out of the park with the absolutely stellar Resident Evil 2 remake. This survival-horror classic got a massive visual update, improved gameplay mechanics, a wealth of challenges to attempt, and plenty of unlockable content to enjoy. We also had the release of Kingdom Hearts III, which concluded the struggle between hero Sora, and the scheming villain Xehanort, while also delivering high-flying RPG-action against a nostalgic Disney backdrop.

February is poised to deliver five fantastic games. Jump Force, the Shonen Jump collaborative fighting game, arrives in the middle of the month. Featuring a beefy roster of fighters spanning over 16 manga series, Jump Force is a love letter to manga fans and fighting game fans alike.

If it’s a wild, Mad Max-style adventure you’re in the mood for, Far Cry New Dawn hits stores this month, too. This post-apocalyptic first-person action game drops you into the vibrant, nuclear wastes of America, where roving gangs of bandits menace your settlement of survivors.

With five excellent games to choose from this month, there’s bound to be a title right up your alley. Check them out below.

God Eater 3

Platform: PC, PS4

Release Date: February 8, 2019

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP): $59.99 (Rs 4200 approx)

Take up the God Arc and cut down some giant monsters in this new iteration of God Eater. While it is often compared to the Monster Hunter series, God Eater is heavier on the hack and slash. Combat is a touch more dynamic thanks to the versatility of the weapons, which can transform into high-powered firearms. Your quarry, the ever-evolving creatures called Aragami, have grown into even more frightening incarnations this time around, so you and your online companions can coordinate to take down the monster menace.

Crackdown 3

Platform: PC, Xbox One

Release Date: February 15, 2019

MSRP: $59.99 (Rs 4200 approx)

If you are hungry for hectic action, Crackdown 3 has its fair share of over-the-top, explosive shooting. Crackdown boasts a highly destructive cityscape that you can revel in destroying. You’re tasked with taking down the criminal kingpins that run New Providence, but you’re free to blow up whatever you want in the process.

Far Cry New Dawn

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date: February 15, 2019

MSRP: $39.99 (Rs 2800 approx)

New Dawn is a relatively unique game in the Far Cry series in that it’s a direct sequel to Far Cry 5. Set some 17 years after the nuclear shenanigans that ended the previous game, New Dawn takes you to a lush post-apocalypse, filled with vibrant landscapes, gangs of roving survivors, and an array of all-new weaponry. Your antagonists, Mickey and Lou, lead a band of bandits that constantly menace you and your budding community.

Jump Force

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date: February 15, 2019

MSRP: $59.99 (Rs 4200 approx)

Some menace has merged the many Shonen Jump universes together, so heroes and villains from over 16 beloved manga series clash in 3-on-3 tag-team fighting action. If you’ve ever wanted to pit Dragon Ball’s Goku against Fist of the North Star’s Kenshiro, Jump Force is the game for you. The game also features a character creator with a robust customization system, letting you test your own avatar’s mettle against the Shonen legends.

Metro Exodus

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date: February 15, 2019

MSRP: $59.99 (Rs 4200 approx)

If tension is what you’re in the mood for, dive into the Metro universe for some post-apocalyptic suspense. Set in the post-nuclear wastes of the Russian Federation, Exodus requires you to scavenge the hazardous wilds for resources and materials to cobble together into weaponry. Boasting dynamic weather, a day and night cycle, and plenty of mutant creatures to shoot down, Exodus will challenge you to survive in the harsh climes at world’s end.