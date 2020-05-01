Combating COVID-19: Operating in a new reality with enterprise-wide resilience

An informed response could build trust and brand affinity. (Image: Reuters)

By Jaspreet Singh

Coronavirus has led to an unprecedented global impact on the way organizations operate and its workforce with respect to safety, mobility, productivity, engagement and more. With the COVID-19 crisis, it is seen that pandemics are unique disruption events with an uncertain duration and continuously changing parameters that are posing new challenges for the organizations on an everyday basis.

As the wave of COVID-19 careens across the world, business resilience has emerged as a strategic avenue that organisations cannot brush aside. They must sustain secure operations, adapt communications and maintain workforce productivity while readying themselves to quickly recover post-crisis in addition to building enterprise resilience to successfully prepare for future disruption. Businesses will be judged in real-time on how they manage the challenge, their behaviour and strategic choices. An informed response could build trust and brand affinity whereas poor decisions will pose a real reputational risk.

Key focus areas to direct your way through the outbreak

While organizations continue to comprehend the scale and magnitude of the pandemic, the emerging challenges point towards permanent changes that must be made in the way business is conducted. In the midst of the chaos to ensure that organizations are well prepared to meet the crisis, they need to focus on nine key areas to build a structured and comprehensive approach to crisis and enterprise-wide business resilience-employee health and wellbeing, talent and workforce, supply chain and global trade, customer and brand management, finance and investor management, technology and information security, risk management, government and public policy and insurance and legal disputes. Focus on these areas will help organizations to identify where they need further efforts or assistance.

To sustain and emerge from the appalling impact of COVID-19, organizations should follow a phased approach for resiliency- Now, Next and Beyond to incorporate the nine key areas. Organizations must leverage their existing recovery strategies to ensure continuity of their operations and revive business models to ensure provision of essential services such as enabling BYOD, enhancing security while the team works in isolation in the evolving cyber threat landscape. Further, communicating clear and positive messages via coordinated standardized communication tools to employees, external agencies including customers is the need of the hour NOW. Once the situation is mitigated, companies need to reevaluate how robust their business management was facing the crisis, and then analyze options to become more resilient against future disruptions as NEXT steps. For future state organizations need to ensure that a connecting solution that can be linked to a wide range of new and evolving risks, such as technology resilience, supply chain disruption response, sustainability, controls transformation, predictive risk modelling; and cybersecurity incident response is in place and can endure a crisis beyond COVID-19. Digital transformation by implementing end to end enterprise resilience tools for the complete organization should become a crucial pillar of business continuity.

The scale, scope and skills for business reliance will have to be more enhanced to meet pandemic situations which stretch beyond the other crisis that hardly last for a few days. Organizations will have to work on the lessons learnt post-COVID-19 and incorporate it in their business resilience planning, extending it to long term transformative strategies that drive towards a more resilient and optimized ecosystem because only organizations with robust business models will be able to pivot toward novel ways of working and become the nexus of the new normal.

(The author is partner, business resilience leader, EY. Views expressed are personal.)