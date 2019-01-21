Coal India rides the digital wave

Anil Kumar Jha, chairman, Coal India

Digital technologies are transforming our world. Enterprises are adopting data-driven decision making models, while customers are communicating via mobile and social media platforms. In India too, we are seeing rapid adoption of mobile Internet, cloud technology, digital payments, digital identity, etc.

While private sector enterprises are at the forefront of this digital transformation, the good news is some of the state-owned entities are going full throttle to transition into this ‘Digital world’.

Recently, Coal India announced plans to embark on its digital transformation journey, in partnership with Tech Mahindra. The IT services major signed a Rs 270 crore deal to enable digital transformation for Coal India. The engagement, which will span over five years, is aimed at enterprise modernisation.

The primary objective of setting up an integrated ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system in Coal India and its subsidiaries is to deploy state-of-the-art information technology system, which can provide all necessary information based on real-time data and help the management in taking quick and timely decisions to achieve desired results. Anil Kumar Jha, chairman, Coal India, said, “Coal India is very passionate and committed to this project, and firmly believes that Tech Mahindra will be able to complete it well within the project timelines.”

This implementation would be taken up in phases. Phase one includes the ERP implementation in Coal India and its two subsidiaries—Mahanadi Coalfields and Western Coalfields. Further, the deal also includes supply and implementation of HIMS (Hospital Information Management System) across all eight subsidiaries of Coal India, covering 21 hospitals.

Sujit Baksi, president, India Business & Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra, said, “We will bring the depth of our digital experience into this engagement and deliver connected experience to Coal India.”