Coal India rides the digital wave

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 12:26 AM

Digital technologies are transforming our world. Enterprises are adopting data-driven decision making models, while customers are communicating via mobile and social media platforms.

Anil Kumar Jha, chairman, Coal India

Digital technologies are transforming our world. Enterprises are adopting data-driven decision making models, while customers are communicating via mobile and social media platforms. In India too, we are seeing rapid adoption of mobile Internet, cloud technology, digital payments, digital identity, etc.

While private sector enterprises are at the forefront of this digital transformation, the good news is some of the state-owned entities are going full throttle to transition into this ‘Digital world’.

Recently, Coal India announced plans to embark on its digital transformation journey, in partnership with Tech Mahindra. The IT services major signed a Rs 270 crore deal to enable digital transformation for Coal India. The engagement, which will span over five years, is aimed at enterprise modernisation.

READ ALSO | 5 investment options for 2019 to get good return and keep your money safe

The primary objective of setting up an integrated ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system in Coal India and its subsidiaries is to deploy state-of-the-art information technology system, which can provide all necessary information based on real-time data and help the management in taking quick and timely decisions to achieve desired results. Anil Kumar Jha, chairman, Coal India, said, “Coal India is very passionate and committed to this project, and firmly believes that Tech Mahindra will be able to complete it well within the project timelines.”

This implementation would be taken up in phases. Phase one includes the ERP implementation in Coal India and its two subsidiaries—Mahanadi Coalfields and Western Coalfields. Further, the deal also includes supply and implementation of HIMS (Hospital Information Management System) across all eight subsidiaries of Coal India, covering 21 hospitals.

Sujit Baksi, president, India Business & Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra, said, “We will bring the depth of our digital experience into this engagement and deliver connected experience to Coal India.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Coal India rides the digital wave
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition