Clubhouse to launch Android app in India on May 21: Everything to know

Android users in India will soon be able to use Clubhouse. In a recent announcement, Clubhouse said it is rolling out the application for Android users in India on Friday (May 21, 2021). By the end of this week, the app will be available for all Android users globally. The company has informed, with the launch of the app this week, it will ensure feature parity with the app that is already available for iOS users. In select markets, a beta version has already been released.

According to a tweet by Clubhouse, the app compatible with Android smartphones will be released in Japan, Brazil and Russia on Tuesday whereas India and Nigeria will get the app by Friday morning. “Globe with meridians Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon,” the tweet said.

Clubhouse for Android is expected to have a version with some sought-after features. The initial announcement for bringing out the app for Android users was made earlier this year. While the March announcement highlighted that the company needs a few more months for the upcoming app version, the company sure has rolled it out within two months. After this, the May 2021 launch was tipped. Clubhouse for Android will also have some more personalisation features. These kinds of changes are needed if the company wants to make the app accessible to a larger user base, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison had previously said.

So far, the app has only been available for iOS users where people can only join and download the app once they are invited to the platform.

Meanwhile, it is to note that ever since the announcement has been made regarding Clubhouse for Android, many existing Android players have stepped in to bring other versions of audio chat rooms. Twitter has already released similar platform Spaces for both iOS and Android users. Other firms like Facebook, Spotify, and Reddit are also readying themselves to launch their own audio-only spin-offs.