Clubhouse says Android app launch will take a couple of more months as malware-infested fake versions hit internet

For a few weeks now, there has been buzz around social audio app Clubhouse coming for Android users and the company has now promised that it will indeed launch the anticipated Android version of the app. Last month, the company also hired an Android software developer. In a blog post released in late January, the company teased that it would begin work for the Android app but did not promise anything. In a recent Town Hall event, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison said that the company is working “really hard” to develop the app for Android users. While the company did not give a specific date for the roll out, it did mention that it will take a couple of months for the app to be available for Android users.

So far, most of the statements made by the company regarding Android services have been vague and just focused on the company’s idea of supporting the Android user base and expanding the reach of its app so it is accessible to a wider audience. Now, the company has officially announced the work for Android users. The statement comes soon after a fake Clubhouse website “joinclubhouse[.]mobi” has been found circulating malicious app over the internet. An antivirus provider spotted this and informed people regarding the fake version of the app.

The website looks similar to the official Clubhouse website and claims to offer the Android version of Clubhouse app. Downloading this app can result in data leaks as a Trojanized program will try to steal login credentials from 458 services. This includes social media platforms, banking apps and cryptocurrency.

Following this, Davison made the announcement and explained that the company is trying to upscale to a larger market where Android users can also be a part. He highlighted that the work needs to go slow on it as when more users join, it is likely that the discovery experience inside the app is impacted in a negative manner. In order to avoid this from happening, the company is also making changes within the app’s Activity feed and tools that will provide users more control. Clubhouse for Android will also have some more personalization features. These kinds of changes are needed if the company wants to make the app accessible to a larger user base.