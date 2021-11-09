Clubhouse rolls out ‘Replay’ feature that lets users record live rooms: Here’s how it works

Replay’s rollout supports pinned links that let moderators feature a relevant link at the top of a room

Soon Clubhouse users will be able to record audio rooms so that anyone who misses the action live can listen to it later. The fresh new tool for Clubhouse hosts and moderators was on the way at the end of September.

The new feature is called ‘Replay’ using which public rooms can be recorded if the host wants to and then saved to a club or user profile. Replays can be downloadable so that anyone hosting a room can share them externally, beyond Clubhouse in other social media platforms like as a video in YouTube, a podcast, or as an Instagram or TikTok story.

Replay’s rollout supports pinned links that let moderators feature a relevant link at the top of a room. Anyone who is listening to the recorded room will be able to listen in into variants of speed, pause, skip to the next speaker, or make 30 secs clips of the recording.

The moderators or hosts will also know who listened to the replays after the live room was recorded and posted. The ‘Replay’ feature can be found in Clubhouse’s existing discovery features including a search from next week.

Another feature is the “total room count” that can give hosts more useful analytics on how many people listened to a room, giving knowledge about its reach and popularity. With this new ‘Replay’ feature more people can use the app as a discovery engine when they can’t catch live an audio event. Creators will likely get the chance to a broader audience by sharing it on other social media profiles.