Clubhouse no longer invite-only, now open to all users

Clubhouse welcomes all users

Clubhouse is no longer invite-only. Co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth confirmed the same on Wednesday saying that 10 million people who are currently on a waitlist to join Clubhouse will be added to the app gradually. Also, users who want to join the app today can do it immediately. The app is also rebranding itself with a new icon: Justin “Meezy” Williams, rapper 21 Savage’s manager.

A blog post about the changes said that the invite system is now a part of the app’s history and by adding people in a measured way they were able to keep things from breaking as they have scaled.

Clubhouse only last week launched its DM feature, Backchannel which the team now says saw 10 million messages sent on the first day of the launch of the product. In one week 90 million DMs were sent. For now, users can chat one-on-one, in groups, and send links. There will also be an optional secondary inbox where message requests will live.

Meanwhile, other social audio products, like Twitter Spaces, are also trying to gain ground in the audio app segment by opening to everyone. Clubhouse letting free entry to all users is a step towards taking on Twitter in the same space. The app is now available on both iOS and Android.

The app makers last week said, Clubhouse has been downloaded over 8 million times on Android devices with more than 500,000 rooms created daily.