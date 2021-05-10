Clubhouse launches Android app, opens pre-registrations in India: Everything to know about the invite-only social audio platform

However, the company would continue with its invite-only model, at least for the time being. (Image: Bulbul Dhawan/ Financial Express Online)

Clubhouse: Audio chat platform Clubhouse is not iOS exclusive anymore! After more than a year of being available only to iOS users, Clubhouse has finally announced that it is coming to Android users. The beta version of the Android app has been made available in the US on Google’s mobile OS. This would allow users to sign up and take part in the audio chats hosted on the platform. In a statement, the company announced that after the US, they would move to other English-speaking countries first with the beta version, and then expand to other countries, and this would be done in the coming days.

During this beta testing, the company would gather feedback from the users about the way the app is functioning, so that any issues can be fixed before it is launched on a broader scale. Apart from that, before rolling out the app, the company would also be adding some final features like club creation and payments (which is only available in the iOS app in the US currently) to it, the statement added.

However, the company would continue with its invite-only model, at least for the time being, till it is able to expand the scale of the backend support, after which it would allow people in the waitlist to also join the platform without needing to be approved or invited by another user.

As per the FAQs on the company’s website, the beta app would be supported on Android OS versions 8.0 and above for people who have an invitation. However, there are still several features that are yet to be introduced to the app. Clubhouse has said that features like topic following, localisation and in-app translations and Twitter or Instagram account linking are yet to be incorporated into the Android app.

While the app is only available in the US at present, users in other countries including India can pre-register for the app by searching for it in Google Play Store. With this, these users would be notified as soon as the app becomes available in their country.

In its FAQs, the company also clarified that if there are people who are already using Clubhouse on Android then they might be using an unofficial version of it, which can pose a security risk.