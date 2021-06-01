Clubhouse hits 20 lakh downloads on Google Play Store: Step-by-step guide to using the audio-only social media platform

Clubhouse app allows only one club per user as of now. (IE Image)

Audio-only platform ‘Clubhouse’ has become the talk of the town and gained massive popularity especially after reports of a government ban on other social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram did the rounds. Although launched a year back (initially on iOS), people really started taking an interest in the app after the likes of Elon Musk hyped it across social media.

The app has since been made available for Android users though, after a long wait. Clubhouse is also available for Android users in India. It has crossed 20 lakh downloads on Google Play within two weeks of launch. Users, however, need an invite link to join Clubhouse, similar to how it is for iPhone users.

There is also a waitlist where interested people can register and wait for their turn to be invited or ask an existing user for an invite to get on board with the app. Clubhouse can accommodate groups or rooms of people not more than 5,000 currently and can be used to host debates and discussions online. Clubhouse has 10 million active users at present.

Here is everything to know to get started with the new Audio-only social media platform:

Step 1: The user needs to register for an account on the app even if any of their contacts is not there on Clubhouse. The basic profile will need name and contact details, email address, a photograph, username, and password.

Step 2-Once the user registration is done, next, they have to choose from topics that they want to participate in a discussion on. Users can now scroll through various discussions and find other users, rooms clubs.

Step3- The next step will be to join a club where there are groups of people interested as well. As of now being a member of one club is only allowed. Users can do a basic search on a topic of their choice on the search bar, find the clubs talking about it. If they find a relevant group, they will have to ‘Follow’ the page and every time the admin launches a room, they will be notified.

Step4-Users can also add other details like profile picture, add a description, and give details of their hobbies, interests, and their workplace for more clarity and integrate Clubhouse with Twitter and Instagram.

Step 5- To join an audio chatroom the user has to tap on it and start listening. As a listener, they will be on ‘mute’ mode by default. In a chatroom, the unlabelled area where there are speakers is called the ‘stage’.

Step 6-To know who is talking the user needs to look for a subtle grey halo around a participant’s photo.

Step 7- To talk about a topic in a chat room, the user has to raise hand following which the admin will be notified and he can decide to mute or unmute or ignore the participant.

Step 8: There are three kinds of chatrooms. The ‘open ‘ kind is for anyone to join without needing the permission of the admin or invite. The ‘social’ room is only for followers the user has and the ‘closed’ room conversations are for invited guests only. The ‘clubs’ can create reoccurring rooms and have members.

Step 9- Users can also add their contacts, friends to a chatroom by pressing the ‘+’ button in the lower navigation space of a room. To leave the room then just need to tap on “Leave’. The calendar icon will show upcoming chatroom suggestions.

Step 10- There’s no way to delete an account in the app or online as of now, but you can email the company to request deletion.

Eminent personalities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg are already on Clubhouse. It is expected to prove platform to more spontaneous and revealing conversations than could be found anywhere else!