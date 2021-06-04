Clubhouse effect: Twitter testing dedicated section for Spaces in iOS app

Spaces was added to Twitter as a direct competition to Clubhouse after the latter’s popularity zoomed.

Twitter Spaces: Twitter is increasingly indicating its commitment to grow its newly introduced feature ‘Spaces’, and now, it has decided to reflect this commitment in its mobile app. The microblogging site has incorporated a dedicated section for Spaces in its mobile Twitter app, which looks similar to the layout of its competitor Clubhouse. This section is being tested in the new version of the iOS app, and the dedicated Spaces section can be accessed with the help of the icon placed between the explore and notification tabs at the bottom of the screen.

The feature has been under testing for some time, and now, Twitter has officially announced that it is testing this feature in a tweet posted earlier on Friday. As per reports, at present, only about 500 people are involved in the testing, who had also been among the beta testers for the feature in the first place.

Reports have also said that at present, this version of the feature offers more details about the Space like the name of the host and the participants that a user knows in each card.

However, it seems that in some time this feature would be expanded to help users discover new Spaces, as a version which had been previewed by CFO Ned Segal last month had also shown a sub-section marked as “outside your network”.

It seems like Twitter is trying to bring in features that would make its Spaces much more like Clubhouse, which is an invite-only audio social media platform used by major tech industry leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Spaces was added to Twitter as a direct competition to Clubhouse after the latter’s popularity zoomed. The addition of a special tab for Spaces is indicative of the importance of this feature to Twitter.

However, while Clubhouse only provides audio chats as its main feature, Twitter aims to provide multiple forms of communications, and so, it also needed this feature to simplify the app. At present, users are only able to find Spaces among the Fleets that show at the top of the page, which means that adding a separate section would make it easier for users to navigate the app.