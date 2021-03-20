Clubhouse effect: Telegram gets new voice chats features including live audio recording

Users whose voice chats are being recorded will be notified by a red-light signal next to their name.

Telegram is going to introduce some new features in its interface which will help the instant messaging app to take on competitors like Clubhouse. The Clubhouse app which has recently become popular amongst the millennials is an invite only application that is currently available exclusively for the iPhone users. However, as per the recent reports, the developers of the app are soon going to launch its Android version as well which will vie for the same user base which is targeted by instant messaging apps like Telegram.

With the introduction of Whatsapp’s new privacy policy, Telegram had reported increasing user base as many users shifted to Telegram due to the recent privacy policy of Whatsapp. At present Whatsapp is the biggest instant messaging player in the country.

With the addition of latest features, Telegram has brought voice chat support for channels and also introduced additional specifications to enhance the user voice chat experience. Here is the list of new features recently introduced by Telegram.

Unlimited Voice Chats addition

Now voice chats on channels can be listened to by unlimited number of users. Telegram in a short statement said that the feature will turn on the app into a new public radio.

Record Chats

Admins and other authorised members of the channels will be allowed to even record portions of the voice chats which they can use later on to publish the text of the recorded chat for the convenience of other users. Users whose voice chats are being recorded will be notified by a red-light signal next to their name.

Users can now speak in between live chats

Users will now be at the liberty to intervene in a live chat conversation by tapping on the ‘raise hand icon’. This way members of the chat will be able to contribute to the live chat conversation in a meaningful manner as and when they feel the need to intervene.