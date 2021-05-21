Clubhouse Android app launched in India: How to get started with the invite-only audio chat app, other details

The app's listing on the Play Store indicates that in order to download the app, users will need to get an invitation.

The trend-setter audio-chat platform Clubhouse is finally available for Android users in India starting today, that is, Friday May 21, 2021. Just like the company mentioned earlier this week, the app is now available for users to download across countries and in India, as per the tweet by the company. Until now, the drop-in audio chat platform was only available on iOS for iPhone users and has created a lot of buzz.

The Clubhouse app is unlike any other app that users can just download from Google Play Store and use it. Just like how iPhone users need an invite to be able to use the audio app, similarly, users on Android will also need an invite. This means that users cannot simply go to Google Play Store, download the app and start using it but they need the invitation.

How to join Clubhouse

The app’s listing on the Play Store indicates that in order to download the app, users will need to get an invitation, if they want to sign up for Clubhouse. Now there is a waitlist where interested people can register themselves and wait for their turn to be invited. Or they can just ask any existing user for an invite. With the help of this invite, people can get on board with the audio-only app.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe! ❤️???? — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

It is to note that the app gained popularity soon after its launch for iOS users in March 2020. However, the app downloads are now significantly lower than what it used to be during the beginning of 2021. Data by Sensor Tower has revealed that there are more than 90,000 Clubhouse downloads in India (iOS users) as of now. While the month of February saw 42,000 downloads, this number was reduced to 14,000 downloads in April this year.

However, with India having a majority in Android users, the app downloads are expected to witness a boost and more users will soon be joining.

Meanwhile, it is to note that ever since the announcement has been made regarding Clubhouse for Android, many existing Android players have stepped in to bring other versions of audio chat rooms. Twitter has already released similar platform Spaces for both iOS and Android users. Other firms like Facebook, Spotify, and Reddit are also readying themselves to launch their own audio-only spin-offs.