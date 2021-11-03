Clubhouse adds support for 13 languages including Hindi on Android, update coming to iOS soon

Clubhouse has grown rapidly in India with people debating a variety of topics.

Audio-based social media platform Clubhouse has added 13 languages to its app to increase reach. These are Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, German, Indonesian, French, Japanese, Italian, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazilian). The app will support the new languages on Android for now, but will shortly be rolled out for iOS devices.

“…we are rolling out our first wave of local language support,” Clubhouse Head of International Aarthi Ramamurthy wrote in a blog post.

“We’re starting on Android with thirteen new languages launching immediately — including French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu.”

She added: “We’ll be adding support for iOS and additional languages soon, so that people from Mumbai and Paris to Sao Pãulo and Jakarta can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels a bit more native to them.”

Clubhouse has grown rapidly in India with people debating a variety of topics. The app has a largely Android user base in the country. Clubhouse has also introduced some new features, having already ditched the invite-only system.

The app has also introduced a new icon — Anirudh Deshmukh — an architect turned singer. Mumbai-based Deshmukh joined Clubhouse earlier this year and launched his 72,000-strong club by spring, it said.

“We can feel how passionate Anirudh has been about helping build this musical corner of the Clubhouse community and we love how he encourages others to come as their authentic selves. We’ve also been impressed to see how audiences have responded to the ‘Late Night Jam’ rooms, and joined from across international borders and timezones just to listen in,” Ramamurthy wrote.

“We’re so excited that more Hindi speakers — and people the world over — can now find their way into your rooms more easily. If you see a few new party hats, please join us in welcoming them.”