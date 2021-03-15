Clubhouse addresses privacy concerns, will no longer require access to your phone contacts to invite people

Apart from this, Clubhouse is also expanding its list of features.

Clubhouse: Invite-only audio-chat platform Clubhouse has decided to address some major concerns regarding the user privacy on its platform. The mega exclusive social media platform would no longer be asking users to give access to their phone contacts in order to invite other people to the platform, and would instead just require the user to key in the phone number of the person they wish to invite. With this, the platform used by bigwigs like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, is hoping to reduce complaints regarding this issue. The platform was being criticised for unnecessarily asking for phone numbers of the users’ contacts and also creating profiles for people who probably intended to never join Clubhouse.

On this issue, Clubhouse head Paul Davidson has also said that for now, users have the option of asking Clubhouse to delete any contacts that they have already uploaded, while a feature is being developed to allow users to delete these contacts on their own.

Apart from this, Clubhouse is also expanding its list of features. The platform would be introducing language filters, so that users would be able to see the audio chats in their preferred language. Clubhouse works by asking users to select their preferred topics and then, on the homepage, shows them all the audio chats being conducted around those topics. In this vast list, there is a chance that users might potentially miss out on a suitable one due to an influx of all chats, even in languages they do not understand. This feature is likely to make it easier for users to navigate the platform and make the best of it.

Apart from this, the platform would also be bringing in support for sharing of links, whether it is for the profiles or the clubs. Moreover, nominations for joining a club would be allowed to come from the group itself, rather than it having to be from an individual.

As is true for all social media, abuse is also a problem for Clubhouse. The platform is therefore including more tools to spot such abuse and keep the platform safe for use.

Clubhouse is also planning to bring in a boost for creators by introducing a Creator First accelerator programme meant to give creators the resources they need to bring their projects to life. For this, only 20 people would be eligible, at least initially, and sign ups for the same would be ending on March 31.

It has become imperative for Clubhouse to address user concerns, because while it has the first-mover advantage in being an audio-chat platform that allows users to feel like they are a part of exclusive elite clubs, much bigger platforms like Twitter and possibly Facebook are bringing out competitors for the platform. This could be an issue because both of these social media sites have huge user bases that they can leverage.