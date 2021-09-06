Cloud strategy: Tech Mahindra sets up a dedicated Google Cloud business unit

Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head Of growth, Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, A leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, has announced the launch of a dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate cloud adoption for enterprises globally. The new business unit will focus on developing industry-specific solutions on Google Cloud to help customers balance growth with innovation, enable operational scalability and ensure seamless user experience.

Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head Of growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s deep technology and domain expertise coupled with the power of Google Cloud will enable enterprises to move forward in their cloud transformation journey and become the digital leaders in the new normal.”

The business unit with a Centre of Excellence (COE) will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions on Google Cloud and will harness the dedicated talent pool working to build Intellectual Property (IP) and personalised solutions for enterprise customers.

Tech Mahindra is uniquely positioned to partner with Telco’s and the media industry due to its telecom heritage and expertise. Tech Mahindra, under its TechM NXT.NOW charter, is focused on leveraging Google Cloud Edge technology, 5G and securely managing network centric solutions with Google Cloud Anthos for clients. Tech Mahindra is also helping its clients build contact centres with high value digital experiences using conversational AI and empower customer support to provide quick resolutions.

“Tech Mahindra’s Google Cloud dedicated business is a strategic step to further strengthen the strong partnership with Google Cloud which will bring together the teams across competencies and industries to enable digital transformation for customers,” said Mitra.