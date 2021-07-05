Cloud Strategy: Hybrid clouds are fast becoming popular

It requires a strategic oversight of technology selection, as well as application, storage, and network architecture.

By Ramanujam Komanduri

In this era of rapid business transformation, enterprises are using cloud platforms and digital technologies to uncover new ways to leverage data and improve business performance. India is the second-fastest developing cloud services market in the Asia Pacific region. The hybrid cloud market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17% between 2018 and 2023. In fact, many enterprises are already using a hybrid approach and running workloads between on-premise and cloud environments.

Deployed effectively, the hybrid cloud enables next-generation, cloud-native applications that can span multiple cloud environments, allowing developers to focus on application functions rather than building in resiliency. Effectively deploying a unified hybrid cloud architecture and realising the intended benefits is the current challenge for IT. It requires a strategic oversight of technology selection, as well as application, storage, and network architecture.

IT infrastructure must be built with the demands of next-generation applications in mind—both in the public cloud and in internal environments—to realise the benefits of the cloud for new and innovative cloud-native development, and for the modernisation of existing investments, including on-premises infrastructure and applications.

The fact that most businesses see hybrid cloud as their IT strategy moving forward shows that no one technology environment satisfies the breadth of IT requirements. Truly stitching together multiple environments in a unified, hybrid way across orchestration, management, and storage layers delivers the best-case scenario for data protection, performance optimisation, cost optimisation, and business agility.

The outcome of an effective cloud strategy will be true application portability, enabling businesses to seamlessly shift existing enterprise apps to the cloud, build new cloud-native apps off-premises, and even migrate those cloud-native applications on-premises when it makes sense. Hybrid cloud will enable businesses to continuously evaluate workload placement to make the best use of all resources.

The writer is country manager, Pure Storage India