Cloud play: Google to buy Looker for $2.6 billion

Alphabet Inc.\u2019s Google agreed to buy Looker Data Sciences Inc. for $2.6 billion, expanding its offerings to help customers manage data in the cloud. The acquisition announced Thursday gives Google a new tool in its campaign to sell more cloud storage and software. So far, the company has struggled to compete with larger rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. and late last year, Google replaced its head of cloud, Diane Greene, with longtime Oracle Corp. executive Thomas Kurian. Looker, based in Santa Cruz, California, helps companies visualize and analyze the data they store in the cloud. The deal is Google\u2019s biggest since it acquired smart-home company Nest Labs for $3.2 billion in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Any dealmaking by Google now will get a close look by regulators, since the company is facing an antitrust investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. But analysts\u2019 initial reaction is that the anticompetitive threat isn\u2019t high in this domain. Google shares were down less than 1%. \u201cI think it will get scrutiny because these are complicated businesses and there is so much sensitivity around small acquisitions by the big tech companies,\u201d said Jennifer Rie, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. However, Rie said she doesn\u2019t think owning Looker will \u201cdisadvantage any other competitors or have any real potential for harm. I do think the regulators will take a close look, however.\u201d Cloud is important for Google because growth is slowing in its core search advertising business. Google already has analytics tools, but the company noticed many of its customers were also using Looker, Kurian said in an interview. \u201cLooker complemented the Google Cloud analytics foundation,\u201d he said. Google doesn\u2019t plan to cut off Looker from working with its competitors, because many of its customers use more than one cloud, Kurian said. Working with other cloud systems is a critical part of Google\u2019s overall strategy, he said. Kurian has been concentrating on hiring new sales people and refocusing Google\u2019s cloud efforts on several key industries. Investors and analysts have repeatedly asked when the company will do a major acquisition to boost its presence in the space. \u201cMany people have asked us for many months, \u2018Are you rushing to do acquisitions?\u201d\u2019 Kurian said. \u201cWe\u2019ve been very disciplined in building our sales, go-to-market capability, and our own products. We\u2019ve chosen Looker as a very complimentary technology that a lot of customers will find value in very quickly.\u201d The two companies already share more than 350 joint customers, including BuzzFeed, Hearst, King, Sunrun, WPP Essence and Yahoo!. The acquisition of Looker is expected to be completed later this year, subject to regulatory approval. Charlotte Slaiman, policy counsel for consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, said Google probably realizes it\u2019s under the microscope on any M&A deals, but the Looker purchase seems to be a \u201cvertical merger,\u201d which are harder for antitrust authorities to block. \u201cBut there still might be real concerns,\u201d she said. Looker\u2019s Chief Executive Officer Frank Bien will stay on at Google and report to Kurian. Bien has a long history building successful cloud startups and has sold some of them to companies including VMware Inc. and EMC Corp. Lloyd Tabb, who co-founded Looker in 2012, was an early Netscape executive and went on to help shape Mozilla. Looker\u2019s investors include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, Redpoint Ventures and Goldman Sachs Group. The company was valued at $1.6 billion after a venture capital investment late last year, according to data firm Pitchbook. Lazard Ltd. acted as Google\u2019s financial adviser on the deal.