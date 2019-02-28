Cloud has become a business operative, says Oracle Executive VP

Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice-president, Oracle

Cloud adoption is definitely on the upswing globally as well as in India, says Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice-president, Oracle. According to him, as customers look to move to the cloud, Oracle is very well-positioned to help them through their IT modernisation and transformation. “Our focus is to create more market opportunity with all customers—across private and public sector, modern firms and startups—all alike, to make available to them the technology of tomorrow, today, so they are freed from ‘managing IT’ to focus on innovating faster and serving their end customers better,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts:

What’s new in the enterprise tech landscape? What trends are resonating with customers?

For many years, customers have been in a hybrid world—a lot of their systems still run in on-premises environments and newer systems are running on the cloud. But now, cloud has become a business imperative, and the stakes are very high. As customers look to move to the cloud, we are very well-positioned to help them through their IT modernisation and transformation. Oracle is an easy choice for customers as they already have these existing systems on-premises and is far easier for them to move to Oracle Cloud than to any other provider.

What are the top transformations you have seen in the data management space?

Persistent memory is a new thing that everyone is focusing on, and Intel is currently leading in that space. At Oracle, what we have done is to try and move all the algorithms for doing analytics into the database itself as an embedded service, something not offered by others in the industry. Our aim is to give customers a single place for storing all the information and have all the analytics built-in. They no longer have to constantly move their data from one place to another, thereby avoiding the risk of data thefts.

Are customers finding it difficult to transform into data-driven businesses?

Data is in abundance but is all over the place, and this huge amount of valuable data is hard to mine and analyse. Customers often find it extremely difficult to connect the dots. Our vision is to turn all the data into a single logical data warehouse. Oracle is doing a fundamental piece of re-architecture by turning the transformation into a holistically digital one. With our solutions, customers will be able to get benefits faster and transform seamlessly.

What are your views on the future of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) and data science?

AI has been around for 30 years and so have ML algorithms. They are not new concepts but are gaining popularity and resonance today. Only the cost of leveraging AI has dramatically changed. Oracle is putting the necessary infrastructure in place to help customers achieve the true benefits from AI at a much lower cost. AI enabled chatbots and advanced analytics for real-time decision making are two key areas where we see Indian businesses deploying AI/ML extensively.

Do you think the adoption levels of cloud computing have been at the desired levels?

Cloud adoption is definitely on the upswing globally as well as in India. Hybrid IT environments are on the rise. However, it’s important to realise that not all companies may be ready for cloud right from the word ‘go’. With Oracle, customers can experience the true power of choice: with Oracle pubic cloud, Oracle Cloud at Customer or on-premises – and to move to the cloud whenever they are fully ready. We are the only enterprise-grade cloud provider who can offer this choice today.

Tell us about your cloud growth globally. What’s your strategy to emerge as a cloud leader?

It’s the data economy. Our co-founder, executive chairman and CTO Larry Ellison has said this several times, “He who owns the data, owns the future of cloud”. We are unique and have the software to run the business, and that software sits on top of Oracle’s databases on Exadata, which will be on Autonomous Database in a few years. Between the SaaS focus and the Autonomous Database, we are definitely looking at getting our on-premises customers to move their data into our cloud and also to put new applications on our cloud.

Our strategy is pretty simple. Our focus is to create more market opportunity with all customers—across private and public sector, modern firms and startups—all alike, to make available to them the technology of tomorrow, today, so they are freed from ‘managing IT’ to focus on innovating faster and serving their end-customers better.

What kind of market traction have you seen for Autonomous Database?

It’s been great, considering it’s fairly new. On an average, globally, we are seeing one new customer going live almost every day. Customers can now free up their most valuable and expensive resource—humans—to create more value for the business. In India, Federal Bank performed ATM analytics using and in just under four weeks, they had an intuitive, user-friendly solution that empowered their senior leaders with actionable intelligence for faster decision making.

Startups are finding it exciting as they don’t need a large IT organisation, or resources; with just the push of a button, they can get a highly cost-effective, modern, enterprise-grade autonomous data warehouse to do all kinds of Big Data analytics. Codeinks, an e-commerce software startup, used Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse out of the box and realised an average performance improvement in the range of 30-50% for its defined scenarios.

Lastly, what is the strategic importance of India for Oracle?

Globally, India is the sixth largest market for Oracle in the data management space. We have seen double-digit growth in India in the last four years and we have doubled our overall customer count here, which is 150,00 today. We are well on our way to become the number one cloud SaaS provider globally, and in India as well. Globally, we assess the importance of each market from time to time and decide our data centre plans. Our decision to open a data centre in India demonstrates our commitment to customers here.

We organised the first-ever Oracle Database Customer Advisory Board in India and met a lot of customers to understand their innovation roadmap and how together we can shape the future direction of Oracle Cloud. It’s an exciting time to do business in India.