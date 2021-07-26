Cloud Focus: Mphasis doubles down on cloud, cognitive services to accelerate growth

Debashis Singh_Mphasis CIO

Incorporated in 1998, Mphasis has emerged as a leading global technology services company specialising in cloud and cognitive services to enterprises. Mphasis counts six of the top global banks, 11 out of 15 top mortgage lenders, and three top global insurance companies among its marquee customers worldwide.

Digital-first strategy

The company applies advancements in cognitive and cloud to traditional application and infrastructure services to bring much needed agility, efficiency and cost effectiveness. “The drive to digital is enabling business leaders to become more strategic. As more and more organisations embrace cloud, they become more agile and dynamic and are able to drive faster innovation”, says Debashis Singh, SVP & CIO, Mphasis.

He explains the company’s unique formula for success—Mphasis X2C2TM– spanning a vision to shift anything to cloud, and power everything with cognitive. “This formula is integrated with consumer centric Front2BackTM (F2B) Transformation, enabling business operations and technology transformation at pace, at scale,” he adds.

The company’s digital-first approach to business is helping it clock consistent revenue growth, the pandemic notwithstanding. It reported a gross revenue growth of 9.8%, with 2.7% growth in net profit to Rs 12,168 million for FY20-21.

Digital transformation starts with data

In an era of hyper-personalisation, data is the most critical driver for analytics to provide the required intelligence. “Mphasis has been an early promoter of data democratisation. We continue to empower internal users to analyse and apply intelligence in self-service mode, without waiting for IT to facilitate the process,” says Singh.

Employees as digital drivers

According to Singh, the IT team at Mphasis is constantly looking for ways to enhance employee experience using advanced automation, digital and cloud technologies, with the thrust being on low code, no code for quick app deployment. Recent initiatives include an intuitive voice-based virtual assistant offering anytime employee support, enabling task fulfillment securely from anywhere. To enable larger adoption of this framework, Mphasis is encouraging citizen developers to accelerate innovation across multiple employee touch points.

Hybrid/Multi-Cloud: the new normal for enterprises

“Brands are constantly challenged to keep pace with changing customer expectations and have to innovate at scale, at speed. And cloud is the only viable, sustainable model to realise this,” says Singh. Mphasis uses cloud services from all leading global cloud providers, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

“As part of our application modernisation and HR Transformation journey, we are running our HCM on Oracle Cloud via a blended SaaS and PaaS model. Our ERP and Database run on OCI. We have benefited from OCI’s improved security and agile architecture. More importantly, using OCI, we’ve realised 3x improvement in ERP application performance, resulting in a quicker turnaround time for complex processes,” he says.

Mphasis has also realised high availability of the database via Oracle Database Cloud Service, along with easy integration across other enterprise tools and systems via Oracle Integration Cloud service, leading to enhanced user experience.

Innovation roadmap

In the current situation, agility and speed matters the most for every business. For enterprises, priority has shifted to “do more with less” and this can only be achieved with using technologies like Orchestration tools, Integration cloud (API / Web services) and AI & Robotic automation.

“To make Mphasis ready for the future, we are focused on automation and hyper personalisation across every business function and processes across the enterprise. A progressive integration of AI/ML with DigitalOps tools is the way to unlock long term business value across each of the functions,” he says.