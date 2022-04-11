‘Cloud First’ is no longer enough; it’s ‘Cloud Everywhere’ that firms want: Som Satsangi

As public expectations evolve, government IT departments have to continuously find new ways to support the needs of digital citizens, says Som Satsangi, senior vice-president & managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India. “The task is complex, and IT needs to move quickly with limited resources as digital transformation is critical to success,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary. Excerpts:

What are the biggest challenges in the adoption of cloud in the public sector?

The main hindrances to adoption of cloud/achieving digital transformation by the public sector include security, data sovereignty, funding pressures, political complexity, regulatory curbs, and population scale and diversity. The pandemic has only added to the pressure, with increased demand for speed and resiliency to deliver critical services. The technology ambitions of enterprises have shifted from “Cloud First” to “Cloud Everywhere” as the hybrid world continues to explode. Newer applications and tech approaches are warranting a rethink of traditional deployment of strategies.

How is HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform helping enterprises in their digital transformation?

Digital transformation is no longer a priority, but a strategic imperative, and data is essential to operate in the new digital economy, being at the heart of every modernisation initiative. And yet organisations have been forced to settle for legacy platforms that lack cloud-native capabilities, or go for complex migrations to the public cloud that require customers to adopt new processes and risk vendor lock-in.

The HPE GreenLake cloud services for data and analytics empower customers to overcome these trade-offs and give them one platform to unify and modernise data everywhere. It offers the agility and innovation of the cloud while preserving control of applications and workloads that need to run on premises. It helps public entities accelerate IT modernisation, reduce costs, and harness the power of data. Public sector entities like Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and ONGC have recently signed partnership with HPE and deployed the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, respectively.

HPE has played a significant role in India’s digital transformation programmes, which have ranged from pure play data centre builds to running digitisation programmes for the largest insurance company in the country to the national identity programme. We have also played a role in key digital projects and platforms which fundamentally impact every citizen and business in the country.

What are likely to be the top technology trends in 2022?

First and foremost, we believe there will be continued explosion of data at the edge, driven by the proliferation of devices which require secure connectivity. This data will have to be managed through its lifecycle ensuring organisations gain insights. Second, there will be a mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience that allows customers to manage data and workloads across a distributed enterprise. Third, there will be a growing need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models.

The government recently announced plans to set up 9 more supercomputers in Indian institutes. How are you contributing to this space?

This announcement will not only meet the increased computational demands of academia, researchers, MSMEs, and startups working in areas like oil exploration, flood prediction, genomics, and drug discovery but also firm up indigenous capability for developing supercomputers. HPE is committed to the development of an end-to-end HPC (high performance computing) ecosystem spanning processors, servers, and data centres, all effectively integrated to deliver industry-leading use-case capabilities. We are the world’s largest supplier of HPC systems and have more than 100 customers in India using our HPC set-up. Almost all the top institutes in the scientific and research sector in India are using our HPC footprint.

