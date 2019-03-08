Cloud firm Zoho acquires hiring automation startup ePoise

Zoho in February rolled out the new version of Zoho Office Suite, which includes four sophisticated, cloud-based productivity software applications

Making its first-ever acquisition, Chennai-headquartered cloud software products major Zoho Corporation, which boasts of a suite of SaaS applications and online productivity tools, on Thursday announced that it is buying out ePoise Systems, a hiring automation product start-up, for an undisclosed amount.

Set up in 2013 by Sachin Agrawal and Bishan Singh, Bengaluru-based ePoise automates multiple screening steps for each role including a set of assessments leading to a video interview, thus bringing significant efficiency to the hiring process for high volume recruiters.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, said: “The combination of Zoho’s global footprint and depth of product portfolio and ePoise product capability and talent will add value to our customers. We are open to such tech-focused acquisitions. We look for whether the acquisition plays well into our existing product portfolio, and more importantly, if there is a cultural fit at a team level.”

Founded in 1996, Zoho has over forty business applications in areas of CRM, HR, finance, office productivity and customer service. These applications are used by 45 million users worldwide. They are available separately as well under a single user licence as Zoho One.

“We are excited about being part of Zoho. It gives us an opportunity to make an impact at scale,” said Sachin Agrawal, CEO of ePoise.

Zoho in February rolled out the new version of Zoho Office Suite, which includes four sophisticated, cloud-based productivity software applications — Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show, and Zoho Notebook — enhanced with Zia , Zoho’s AI-powered assistant. Zoho Office Suite provides deep contextual collaboration to meet the diverse, end-to-end business needs of users, whether they are part of a small business or enterprise.

Applications in the Zoho Office Suite are not only integrated among themselves, but also with Zoho’s communications tools such as Zoho Mail and Cliq, a cross-platform messaging app, Zoho’s collaboration tools like Zoho Projects and Zoho Connect, a private social network for business, as well as several other business applications of the company.