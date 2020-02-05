Cloud Computing: Multiplier force for Indian IT enterprises in 2020

One such way is to consider the adoption of cloud-based data management solutions. (Representative image)

By Deepak Mittal

India has witnessed an unprecedented spree of digital transformation in the last decade. As a result, Indian IT enterprises are now sitting on petabytes of data that they need to store, access, and utilise effectively, in order to create and maintain a competitive edge. To do so, they are looking beyond the traditional means of on-premise data management. One such way is to consider the adoption of cloud-based data management solutions.

Public cloud has emerged as an effective way for these IT enterprises to address their challenges regarding data management. Considering its advantages, Indian IT businesses are increasingly moving away from hardware-heavy on-premise systems toward cloud setups. The potential of cloud computing in India is evident from the fact that the market value of cloud solutions here increased from $1.3 billion in 2016 to $2.2 billion in 2019. Moreover, according to Gartner, the size of the cloud services market in India is set to touch $4.1 billion by the end of 2020. According to a global survey by Logic Monitor, about 83% of enterprise workloads will be on the cloud by the end of 2020. Indian IT enterprises are a significant part of this workload and will be a major driver of revenue for companies offering cloud solutions.

On the functional aspect, open source architecture has gained significant ground in the enterprise IT space. It plays an integral role, not only in day-to-day IT operations but also in bringing cutting edge innovation to life. The growing number of open-source DevOps tools, automation, and infrastructure platforms will help in the easy adoption of open source architecture this year and thereafter. This essentially means that there will be only a rare breed of Indian IT enterprises that do not move to the cloud partially or completely.

Another reason Indian IT enterprises have begun turning to cloud is the flexibility and scalability that it offers without the need for any upfront investment in IT infrastructure. Cloud-based solutions also help in ensuring best-in-class safety and security of business data and information thereby building an environment of trust upon technology. This, in turn, helps in the quicker adoption of digital solutions.

With a comprehensive list of benefits, cloud will continue to be a multiplier force for Indian IT enterprises in 2020. As these companies look for ways to distinguish themselves in a highly cluttered space, they will not only adopt these solutions but also nurture a workforce that can put these to everyday use in Indian IT companies.

The writer is CEO & co-founder, TO THE NEW, a Noida-based digital technology company