Cloud computing: Cloud regimen speeds up Lupin’s digital journey

Cloud computing has enabled the use of shared IT infrastructure and services to create a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment. Take for instance, Lupin, the pharma major with 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres, and more than 20,000 professionals working globally. The company has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to run its advanced SAP S/4HANA mission-critical environment and accelerate digitisation, transform critical business processes and improve performance.

Lupin, which develops and commercialises a wide range of products for over 100 markets, recognised the need to digitise more applications, improve scalability, decrease risk of security breaches and eliminate critical data loss. To transition its existing SAP ERP Central Component to S/4 HANA, a pay-per-use model with minimal upfront investment was deployed.

“Our priority was to transition to a highly scalable and flexible IT infrastructure to manage our varying demands and support new projects without compromising on data security,” said Sreeji Gopinathan, chief information officer at Lupin. “With the HPE GreenLake solution, we retain our mission-critical data and technology within our own data centres and enjoy the highest levels of availability and security.”

Said Som Satsangi, SVP and MD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India, “We are excited to partner with Lupin and offer them the HPE GreenLake platform for obtaining the best on-premises cloud experience and addressing challenges.” The platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernisation and provides over 50 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a co-location facility, and in the public cloud. “Customers are increasingly choosing the platform for their industry-critical workloads,” he added.