Cloud Communication: The growing importance of voicebots in customer support

Chaitanya Chokkareddy, innovation officer, Ozonetel

Whenever a new business is founded, setting up a website takes hardly five minutes, while setting up an email for an employee requires even less time; however, setting up a phone number is quite cumbersome. In simple terms, Ozonetel was founded with this very concept in mind—to provide a one-stop solution to help businesses set up and run a contact centre, with minimal effort and time.

Ozonetel is a fast-growing player in the cloud communication space, headquartered in Hyderabad and Singapore. Basically a contact centre as a service (CCaaS) firm, it is a provider of on-demand cloud communication. Due to lack of manpower, time or efficiency of existing communication set-up, businesses may sometimes tend to miss out on an enquiry/lead or not be able to act on existing leads efficiently. Ozonetel works towards converting these challenges into business opportunities through the innovative KOOKOO CloudAgent—Ozonetel’s Call Centre Software Solutions that functions as an inbound and outbound call centre.

KOOKOO Interactive Assistant, a unique omnichannel widget that combines voice and chat, is yet another disruptive innovation from Ozonetel, says Chaitanya Chokkareddy, innovation officer, Ozonetel. This widget works with KOOKOO CloudAgent software and enables contact centre agents to run chat sessions and voice calls simultaneously with the customers who are calling in. Recently, Ozonetel entered into a partnership with IIIT Hyderabad for improving its speech and AI portfolio, to solve speech problems such as AR, speaker detection, language identification, sentiment analysis and bots.

Ever since the inception of Ozonetel, there have been over 1,000 clients/customers who have made use of the firm’s contact centre solutions. Starting off in Hyderabad, Ozonetel is now present in more than five countries. With over 2 billion calls handled via the KOOKOO platform, on an average, at least 50,000 customer service agents log on to the platform, every day. More than 10,000 developers help build telephony apps on the KOOKOO platform.

A bootstrapped startup, Ozonetel is one of the very few with more than $5 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) from Indian customers. Ozonetel is currently operating in US, UAE and Singapore with clients from more than 20 verticals including retail, e-commerce, healthcare and education using their services.

Talking about the company’s future plans, Chokkareddy said, “Ozonetel’s future outlook is to further emphasise its presence in the US, UAE and South Asian markets. The company is also looking at rolling out newer speech products, while having a keen focus on integrating the Artificial Intelligence (AI) stack with the cloud contact centre.” Pointing out that AI has tremendous opportunities in cloud contact centres, he said that Ozonetel was aiming to fully optimise the potential of AI in the segment. “And also continue to increase its ARR to $15 million over the course of the year,” he added.