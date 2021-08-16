Cloud Benefits: Oracle opens cloud benefits to India’s public sector

Shailender Kumar, SVP and regional MD, Oracle India

Just over a year after bringing the Oracle public cloud to India by establishing cloud regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad, Oracle announced that it has been named by the ministry of electronics & IT as an empaneled cloud infrastructure solution provider, following a rigorous audit. As a result, governments and other public sector entities in India can now take advantage of Oracle’s second-generation cloud technologies and move their most challenging workloads, including Oracle workloads, to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Shailender Kumar, SVP and regional MD, Oracle India, said, “Oracle has been a partner to India’s development agenda for nearly three decades. Several customers are already experiencing benefits from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.” Governments of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Orissa, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and many others already utilise Oracle solutions. Many government ministries such as corporate affairs, railways, finance and more also use Oracle solutions.

With the new development, these government entities and public sector organisations will have access to the significant benefits that come from using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure including:

*Simple, predictable and superior cloud price performance

*A fast and simple migration path to the cloud, supported by the only service-level guarantees in the industry for performance, enabling rapid time to innovation

*Reliable on-premises-equivalent performance and massive scalability supporting the goal of making more services digital and easily accessible to citizens and industry

*Powerful and easy to implement security controls with isolated computing environments in compliance with regulatory laws

*Access to Oracle’s Autonomous Database which leverage machine learning and automation to bring increased simplicity, security, and operational efficiency to data management, and also to unlock additional insights.