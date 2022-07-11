Cloud adoption: Google’s cloud business going sky-high

The last few years have witnessed a spike in cloud adoption, with businesses investing in cloud infrastructure, tools, and software to strengthen their operations. Cloud usage has skyrocketed in sectors like automation, manufacturing and education, increasing the need of organisations to opt for cloud services.

“With a growing economy, India is at the forefront of cloud adoption, and we expect cloud infrastructure to expand even faster for rapid digital innovation,” says Subram Natarajan, director of customer engineering, Google Cloud India. “Enterprises are increasingly turning to multi-cloud infrastructure solutions because these allow them to choose from a variety of cloud providers, based on the mix of cost, performance, security and compliance requirements, and geographic location, helping them better serve their customers, partners, vendors, and employees.”

According to IDC, the overall Indian public cloud services market is expected to reach $13.5 bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24% over 2021-26. Public cloud spending continued to increase among enterprises, with the top two service providers holding more than 45% share of the Indian public cloud services market.

Natarajan says, “Our multi-cloud strategy provides companies the freedom to use their preferred cloud for each workload while granting consistency and access to non-stop innovation through technologies that include Anthos for application hosting and centralised management, Apigee for API management, and BigQuery and Looker for analytics.”

Google Cloud is doubling down on its primary strengths to boost growth. “Our infrastructure is a key differentiator, being one of the primary reasons customers pick us. Google was built in the cloud, and we leveraged the same technology to build our cloud platform, giving us more than 20 years of expertise in running planet-scale infrastructure. We help customers avoid lock-in and have the strongest commitment to multi-cloud. Among our other strengths are insights from data, sustainability, ability to offer tailored industry solutions, security, collaboration, and the power of Google,” says Natarajan.

Innovative companies are changing not only where their business is done, but how it is done. For example, the Adani Group announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud for modernising its IT operations at scale. Similarly, Flipkart will be making its data platform more efficient by using Google Cloud’s advanced data analytics and MI technologies.

India’s cloud adoption has accelerated since the onset of the pandemic and the double-digit growth in public cloud is expected to continue next year as well, according to Gartner. “Over the last few months, we have seen education ministries embark on large-scale digital capacity building efforts to support teachers in remote teaching, witnessed Covid-19 supercharging the shift in retail to e-commerce, and also seen a sharp increase in online banking and digital payment adoption rising to a record high. In the last two years, we have announced a collaboration with several major players like Jio, Bharti Airtel, Rapido, RBL Bank, Cryptowire, Wipro, ShareChat, Groww, InMobi, Eros Now, Voot, Zeotap, STL, Roposo, Viacom18 Media, and IIT Madras,” he says.

With Google Cloud’s business expanding rapidly in India, the firm plans to open a new office in the country, where it already has two cloud regions.

Gaining ground

Indian public cloud services market expected to grow at 24% CAGR over 2021-26

Google provides firms the freedom to use their preferred cloud for each workload

Among its major customers are the Adani Group, Flipkart, Jio and Bharti Airtel

The firm plans to open a new office in the country, where it already has two cloud regions