Clix Capital debuts AI-enabled Bot ‘Maya’

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Clix Capital

Digital lending NBFC Clix Capital Services has launched an AI-enabled Bot ‘Maya’ to enhance customer experience. Maya will help customers to avail instant loans thereby also checking their eligibility and credit score. The entire objective of the new initiative is to transform the loan experience as customers expect instant gratification rather than delayed offerings. Making instant credit available also enables loan customers to better plan their transaction.

Clix Capital has developed one-of-its-kind, a mobile-first, omni-channel strategy, riding on its presence across all channels: Clix’s own platforms—Web, App, Bot (vernacular text and voice), WhatsApp, etc., combined with third-party platforms (Paytm, PaisaBazaar, Wishfin, Indialends, etc) and its pan-India offline distribution reach.

WhatsApp has more than 500 million active monthly users in India. Clix is keen on making lending products available to every Indian and making availing loans as simple as using WhatsApp. In meeting this objective, Clix has developed its own virtual assistant, Maya—an artificial intelligence-enabled BOT available on Clix platforms and WhatsApp. “We are certain that a significant share of new customers will be originated from our own platforms,” said Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Clix Capital.

“Maya enables Clix to potentially service a billion Indians for all their credit needs in the most simple and convenient way possible. Maya is multi-lingual and will eventually speak the language of every Indian, making loans available to them the way they want, whenever they need,” he added.

Through Maya, research, application and lifecycle management of lending products will be easy and convenient. Any eligible person will be able to apply for a loan in just a few seconds with Maya. Clix team believes the future belongs to conversational lending, which is what spurred the creation of Maya. The AI-enabled Bot is currently integrated with WhatsApp and the Clix website for providing 24by7by365 support to customers.