Clickastro review: Click to know your daily horoscope

Like every aspect of life, astrology has also changed a lot over the years, thanks to technology. While there are plenty of astrology-related apps, the one that’s fast trending in the online world is Clickastro: Horoscope & Astrology app, available on Google Play. An iOS version is also on its way soon.

The app, launched in April, has been developed on astrology related algorithms over the years. It provides various predictions like Sookshma Prana Dasa daily horoscope, Sun sign (Zodiac sign) based daily horoscope, Moonsign-based daily predictions (Aaj ka rashifal), to name a few, in eight different languages.

The app allows 10 users from one common ID to reap the benefits of the daily predictions. Being user-friendly, the app has no advertisements or pop-ups, making it content-rich and a smooth experience for the user. Currently, the daily predictions are free for users, but the next day’s predictions come at Rs 11. The app gives access to 12 different reports with heavy app specific and promotional discounts, all without any subscription.

Clickastro app provides detailed horoscopes with predictions for the next 25 years, guidance on education, career, business, marriage and more. It also offers personalised consultancy from the some popular astrologers. The blogs available in the app offer detailed information about astrology and are updated with the latest trends and developments in the field.