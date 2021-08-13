Click on profile picture will soon show WhatsApp status update

As to when the company will actually launch the feature remains a mystery as the company has not even confirmed that it is working on such a feature.

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to show their contact’s status update just by clicking on their profile picture. It is pertinent to note that at present WhatsApp provides a separate tab under which status updates of all the contacts are listed in a series. As per media reports, the Facebook owned application is now trying to facilitate status viewing by simply clicking on the contacts’ profile picture. Users will, apart from viewing the profile picture of the contact concerned, will also have the option to view their status directly from the same icon.

The company is reportedly currently working on this feature and the feature is not even visible to the users who are on the latest WhatsApp beta. The reports of WhatsApp working on such a feature started swirling when tracker of WhatsApp feature WABetaInfo reported seeing the feature on the WhatsApp of beta version 2.21.17.5. What the feature essentially entails is that when users touch the profile picture of the contact, they will be provided with two options by WhatsApp- they can either click on ‘show profile picture’ or they can click ‘show latest status update.’ A similar feature of this kind was also introduced by Twitter fleets some time back.

As to when the company will actually launch the feature remains a mystery as the company has not even confirmed that it is working on such a feature. Normally the companies before launching the feature publicly test the feature on a limited number of users which is called public beta testing. But so far, WhatsApp has not even revealed such a feature on beta testing, and it will be early to actually predict when exactly the company is going to launch the application feature.