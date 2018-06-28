Files Go by Google: Clean up space on your phone

Clean up space on your phone

If you are one of those who watches a lot of snack videos on YouTube, chances are you may have come across Files Go by Google, an advertisement about an app that promises to free up more space on your mobile device. For the uninitiated, Files Go is a storage management app that helps you free up space with cleaning recommendations. In just a few taps, you can free up space more quickly and easily than ever: Delete old photos and memes from chat apps, remove duplicate files, erase unused apps, clear your cache and more.

Then, this Google app helps you find files faster with search and simple browsing. You can use Files Go to see how much free space is left on your phone and SD card. You can easily transfer files to an SD card to free up your phone’s storage, right from the app. Or use the integrated file cleaner to get more space on the phone. Not just that, you will always know what you are deleting. Select only what you want to remove and keep the rest. It’s your photos, your videos, your files—so you are in charge.

That’s not all. Use Files Go to keep enough of memory, so that your phone keeps on running smooth. Regularly, you get a prompt to remove junk or temporary files which helps you get more storage immediately.

Once you have downloaded the Files Go app on your device, you will get helpful suggestions of files to erase before you run out space. Files Go recommendations get smarter the more you use the app. Additionally, you can save time looking for photos, videos, and documents on your phone. Files Go uses filters rather than folders so your stuff is organised more intuitively. Files Go is the file manager and storage browser that helps you find what you’re looking for fast.

Last but not the least, you can share your pictures, videos, documents, or apps with others nearby who also have the app. With fast speed up to 300 Mbps, it’s fast, free, and it works without the internet, so it does nott cost mobile data. Just pair up your phone with anyone nearby who has Files Go.

Without doubt, Files Go is a faster.

way to clean up, find, and share files. Get the app.