Clash of the titans: Google Photos takes on Instagram Stories with Memories tool

The Google algorithm will select a few photos and videos from a particular year and feature them in the Memories option.

Google Photos has launched a feature that is is similar to the Story feature on Instagram. Google’s Memories tool will bring alive old photos and videos on their anniversaries, a feature used to be known as “Remember this day” that was available under the Assistant Tab. But now, the feature will allow you to see old picture on the top of the photo gallery app featuring in circles, similar to the popular Stories feature on Instagram.

The tool will not pick up all old images. The Google algorithm will select a few photos and videos from a particular year and feature them in the Memories option. According to reports, Google is also working on making some significant changes in the Photos app and might launch an option that will allow users to send messages to each other. This sounds very similar to Instagram’s direct messages option that has been a big hit with the app’s users. Users could get the option to have a private conversation over the app.

Instagram is a popular photo-sharing app that allows users to share photos clicked by them. The app was developed by Kevin Systrom and Mike Kreiger and was only available for iOS users. After gaining popularity, the app was acquired by Facebook for the $1 billion. Since then the Facebook-owned company has released many new features, and one of the most popular feature being the Instagram stories.

With Google coming out with this update, the Facebook-owned Instagram will have to make sure that the users are kept interested. Instagram has a user base of more than 1 billion at the moment. The story feature first appeared on the photo-sharing app Snapchat which is Instagram’s biggest rival. Now several platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp have adopted the option to upload stories every day.

Google Photos has several new features that are yet to be introduced in India. One significant feature being the option to print photos which will allow customers to print photos from the app itself.